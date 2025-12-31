KFSHRC Jeddah Strengthens Its Lead with Therapy That Lowers Relapse Risk for Bone Marrow Transplant Patients

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah has manufactured and introduced a post-transplant booster dose for bone marrow transplant patients, an advanced cellular immunotherapy designed to support transplant success and reduce the risk of relapse. The milestone is a first for the Western Region’s healthcare sector, giving patients quicker, safer access to specialized follow-up care while sparing them the physical, financial, and emotional strain of travel during recovery.The development targets a long-standing gap in post-transplant care. Clinical data show relapse after bone marrow transplantation can reach roughly one-third in some cases, highlighting the need for precisely timed supportive interventions after the procedure. Until now, patients often had to travel to Riyadh or outside the Kingdom to receive this type of therapy. With the service now available in Jeddah, patients can receive critical post-transplant support closer to home.The booster dose is delivered intravenously during a short visit, without the need for prolonged hospitalization. It is prepared from healthy cells collected in advance from the original donor before the transplant, then returned to the patient in carefully measured doses to reinforce engraftment and strengthen the body’s ability to prevent disease recurrence. The approach boosts immunity, improves clinical stability, and reduces the likelihood of relapse over the longer term.The therapy's human impact was evident in its first recipient, a patient from Jeddah who had undergone a bone marrow transplant and was at risk of relapse. He received the booster dose at the right time in his home city, surrounded by family, sparing him from traveling during a critical phase when he needed stability and close-to-home care most.The achievement strengthens KFSHRC Jeddah’s capacity to deliver precision cellular therapies and expand the use of advanced immunotherapies, reinforcing its role in developing care for blood disorders and bone marrow transplantation. It also supports the hospital’s vision of being the provider of choice for every patient.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

