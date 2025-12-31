KFSHRC Advances Intestinal Transplantation Care Through a Specialized National Program

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre continues to advance complex transplant medicine through its Intestinal Transplant Program, a highly specialized service designed to manage patients with advanced intestinal failure requiring intensive, long-term care.Launched in 2017, the program marked a significant step in expanding transplant services in the Kingdom, becoming the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council to provide intestinal and multivisceral transplantation within an integrated academic medical center setting. The program is led by multidisciplinary teams with expertise in transplant surgery, intensive care, nutrition, immunology, and rehabilitation.Intestinal transplantation is considered for patients with irreversible intestinal failure who are unable to tolerate long-term total parenteral nutrition, a condition associated with serious complications such as liver dysfunction, recurrent infections, and loss of central venous access. The program addresses these complex clinical needs through structured evaluation, careful patient selection, and individualized treatment planning.KFSHRC offers multiple transplant approaches based on patient condition, including isolated small bowel transplantation, combined liver and small bowel transplantation, and multivisceral transplantation for selected cases involving multiple organ failure.Care delivery extends beyond surgery, with comprehensive pre-transplant assessment conducted by dedicated transplant committees and coordinated post-transplant follow-up designed to support recovery, graft function, and long-term outcomes. Patients receive continuous monitoring, immunosuppressive management, and multidisciplinary support throughout the transplant journey.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.