Defence hosts Exercise Will for Peace 2026, 9 to 16 Jan

A People’s Republic of China led Joint, Interagency, Inter-departmental, Multinational Exercise will be hosted in South African waters over period 09 -16 January 2026.

Exercise WILL FOR PEACE 2026 brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials.

The participating nations have jointly agreed on the Exercise Theme:

“Joint Actions to Ensure the Safety of Shipping and Maritime Economic Activities.”

This theme reflects the collective commitment of all participating navies to safeguard maritime trade routes, enhance shared operational procedures and deepen cooperation in support of peaceful maritime security initiatives.

Further details for the exercise will be communicated through subsequent communication.

Enquiries: Brigadier General Nditsheni Singo

(Acting General Officer Commanding Joint Operational Headquarters)

Cell: 067 429 6980

Lieutenant Colonel Mpho Mathebula

(Acting Senior Staff Officer Operational Communication Joint Operations Division)

Cell: 081 480 2017

#GovZAUpdates