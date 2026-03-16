North West Agriculture and Rural Development confirms rise in Foot-and-Mouth Disease to 179 cases

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development wishes to alert communities, farmers, and stakeholders to a further rise in Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) cases across the Province. As of 06 March 2026, three additional cases have been confirmed, bringing the total number of infections from 158 to 179.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality remains the most affected, with 58 cases, followed by Bojanala Platinum District with 53, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District with 35, and Ngaka Modiri Molema District with 33.

This surge in cases signals the relentless advance of the disease and the urgent need for a united response, with government, farmers, and communities joining forces to defend the livestock sector, the backbone of the regional economy.

Of the 100,000 doses of the Biogenesis Bago FMD Virus Vaccine received in late February, a total of 53,110 animals have already been vaccinated. Vaccination efforts are intensifying, and in the coming weeks, more animals are expected to be vaccinated as another batch of vaccines arrives.

MEC Madoda Sambatha has called on the farming community to strengthen biosecurity measures by enforcing strict controls on the movement of people, vehicles, and equipment in and out of farms, and by ensuring the responsible movement of livestock.

“Strong biosecurity remains our first line of defence. This disease does not move on its own; people and animals spread it. I therefore appeal to our farmers to work with Veterinary Services to control movements of animals within and out of the province and to report any suspicious cases of FMD immediately,” said MEC Sambatha.

Farmers are urged to report suspected cases to their local State Veterinarians, Private Veterinarians, Animal Health Technicians, or Extension Officers for swift investigation and control measures. Early reporting is critical to curb the spread of outbreaks and prevent further losses in the livestock industry.

By acting quickly and responsibly, communities can help contain the outbreak and protect the agricultural economy, food security, and rural livelihoods.

The Department assures all communities, whether in high-risk districts or smaller villages, that vaccines will reach them. As the vaccination campaign gains momentum, additional consignments of FMD vaccines are expected in the near future.

For interviews, contact the Departmental Spokesperson:

Ms. Emelda Setlhako

Cell 060 745 4020

Email : ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

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