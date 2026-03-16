The Presidency on President Ramaphosas commitment to seeking justice for victims of apartheid-era crimes

President Cyril Ramaphosa remains committed to seeking justice for the victims of apartheid-era crimes whose cry for justice cannot be swept under the carpet.

However, the court application in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe to recuse herself from the judicial Commission of Inquiry, needs to be concluded.

President Ramaphosa appointed the Commission of Inquiry chaired by Judge Khampepe in May last year. Judge Khampepe is assisted by retired Northern Cape Judge President Frans Diale Kgomo and Adv Andrea Gabriel SC.

The Commission of Inquiry was established as part of an agreement reached in settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes.

The Commission will determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

President Ramaphosa will act swiftly after the court decision to ensure that the commission of inquiry gets down to business.

The President has been deeply concerned by the current review applications that could be detrimental to the interests of the victims who want closure and accountability from the government regarding their family members and that these applications have the potential to defeat the main objective for the establishment of the Commission.

President Ramaphosa's foremost concern is the integrity of an overdue process. Thus, the President believes the court is best placed to make a determination on the matter. This does not constitute a desire to collapse the Commission and it's work.

President Ramaphosa affirms that the commission will continue its work once the court delivers a decision and guides the way forward.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President on media@presidency.gov.za