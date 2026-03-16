The Presidency notes Israel’s response in International Court of Justice case on application of Genocide Convention

The South African government has noted the filing of Israel's response to South Africa’s written pleadings in the case of Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel) before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The State of Israel filed its response on Thursday, 12 March 2026. The Court had initially ordered Israel to respond by 28 July 2025 to South Africa’s Memorial – which was filed on 28 October 2024 – but on two occasions Israel requested for an extension to the time limits set by the Court, which the Court granted.

South Africa will now consider Israel’s response and decide whether to request the Court’s permission to make further written submissions in reply, or to proceed directly to the oral phase of proceedings.

In the intervening period Palestinians in Gaza continue to face ongoing bombardment from Israeli strikes, with unabated loss of life, damage to critical infrastructure and precarious living conditions for people in Gaza.

This is despite the purported ceasefire of 10 October 2025 and three binding ICJ Orders secured by South Africa – the first of which came over two years ago – compelling Israel, amongst other things, to prevent the commission of genocidal acts and “ensure, without delay,…the unhindered provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance”.

Just this week the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres warned that the “situation remains dire” as a result of strikes and shelling, as well as lack of access to food, humanitarian assistance and other basic services.

The situation in Gaza has been compounded by the escalating crisis in the Gulf and the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon. These developments risk widening the conflict with grave implications for regional and international peace and security.

Israel’s violations of international law that maintain the unlawful occupation of Palestine and deny Palestinians the most basic of human rights – including the right to self-determination – have been documented by multiple United Nations bodies and NGOs, and confirmed by the ICJ – as the UN’s principal judicial organ – as well as the resolutions of the UN’s political organs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says “ At a time of growing global division and the systematic undermining of the multilateral system, the United Nations in particular, the crisis in Gaza represents an opportunity to unite humanity and remind us all of our shared values. We must all answer to the call to defend the principles of international law and to re-assert the vital role played by the UN and international dispute settlement mechanisms like the ICJ. South Africa remains committed to playing its part, along with others, to fulfil the promises of the Genocide Convention and the UN Charter to liberate humanity from the “odious scourge” of genocide as described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” as universally pledged in the UN Charter preamble.”

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the President

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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