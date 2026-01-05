Dino World Malaysia 2026

Dino World 2026

In 2026, Dino World Malaysia will arrive with an immersive experience ten times larger than our previous shows, Visitors can expect breathtaking new attractions

EDU CITY ISKANDAR PUTERI, JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dinosaur World Festival Brings the Largest Prehistoric Experience Ever to Johor Bahru in 2026

Johor Bahru will soon transform into a land of roaring giants as the internationally acclaimed Dinosaur World Festival arrives from 29 May to 7 June 2026, promising the biggest and most immersive dinosaur exhibition ever staged in the region.

Following successful global tours across Australia, Canada, and Africa, the 2026 edition marks a major evolution of the exhibition—boasting an experience ten times larger than previous shows. Visitors can expect a spectacular showcase of cutting-edge animatronic technology, featuring life-sized dinosaurs that move, roar, and interact with astonishing realism.

Organisers describe the upcoming event as a full-scale dinosaur paradise, carefully designed to engage audiences of all ages—from young children experiencing their first dinosaur encounter to teenagers and families seeking an unforgettable shared adventure. The exhibition’s expansion is the result of years of international touring, extensive visitor feedback, and special requests from supporters around the world.

Immersive Exhibition Zones

The festival is structured into multiple themed zones, each offering a unique prehistoric experience:

• Prehistoric Giants (Zone A) – A dramatic showcase of towering, life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

• The Dino Expo (Zone B) – An educational zone exploring dinosaur history, fossils, and prehistoric life.

• Reptile Show (Zone C) – Live presentations highlighting ancient and modern reptiles.

• Dino Street Theatre (Zone D) – Interactive performances bringing dinosaur stories to life.

Rides and Paid Activity Sections

In addition to the exhibition zones, visitors can enjoy a wide range of dinosaur-themed rides and paid attractions:

• Dinosaur Ball Games (Section A)

• Dino Playground (Section B)

• Dino Rides (Section C)

• Amusement Rides (Section D)

• Photo Booth (Section E)

• Special Rides (Section F)

Common Area Activities (Included with Every Ticket)

All ticket holders receive access to a variety of family-friendly activities designed for extended enjoyment:

• Dino Jumping Castles

• Fossil Excavation Station

• Dino Documentary Screenings

• Food Stalls

• Market Areas

Tickets are priced from RM 102,- / SGD 33,- so get your Early Bird Promotions exclusively at www.myticket.asia

To encourage early planning, early bird tickets are now available exclusively via www.myticket.asia, offering discounts of up to 20% for school trips, family outings, and children’s parties. The promotion runs until 30 December 2025, with ticket links available through official event channels.

With its blend of education, entertainment, and state-of-the-art technology, Dinosaur World Festival 2026 is set to become one of Johor Bahru’s most anticipated family attractions of the year—inviting visitors to step into a prehistoric world where innovation, imagination, and discovery come alive.

