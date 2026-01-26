MyTicket.Asia Solution Asias No.1 Ticketing Solution TicketSearch Asia

MyTicket.asia powers Asia’s most advanced ticketing ecosystem—turnstiles, AI finance, marketing, and payments. We don’t just talk. We deliver.

Others make promises. We build systems, move crowds, and deliver results. That’s the difference between talking about innovation—and leading it.” — Dirk Sass CEO Asia

PUCHONG, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Finally, an all-in-one ticketing solution that doesn’t just promise results—it makes money and delivers exactly what it promises.”

MyTicket.asia and TicketSearch Power the Next Generation of Event Ticketing Across Asia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – MyTicket.asia, in partnership with global ticketing technology provider TicketSearch, today announces a new era in event ticketing across Asia—delivering a powerful, secure, and fully integrated end-to-end solution for events, venues, attractions, transport operators, and live entertainment.

Built for scale and performance, the MyTicket.asia ecosystem—powered by TicketSearch—combines world-class ticketing infrastructure with deep local market expertise. From boutique showcases to stadium-scale concerts and multi-day festivals, the platform enables organisers and venue owners to sell smarter, faster, and more profitably.

MyTicket.asia and TicketSearch are long-standing partners and friends for over 20 years, having grown continuously together—uniting regional knowledge with proven global technology to shape the future of ticketing in Asia.

Since 2020, MyTicket.asia has led the region in buyer protection, becoming the first ticketing company in Asia to introduce a genuine Ticket Protect feature with guaranteed refunds. This pioneering innovation set a new benchmark for trust, transparency, and consumer confidence—long before others began making similar claims in the market.

Today, MyTicket.asia is also the platform of choice for transport operators and tourism providers—from ferries and buses to major tourist attractions and destination experiences. Its ease of use and rock-solid reliability remain unmatched in Asia, proving its strength in the most demanding, high-volume environments.

MyTicket.asia is the only ticketing platform with physical offices across Southeast Asia and in Qatar—providing unmatched regional presence, on-the-ground support, and a built-in distribution network. This unique footprint guarantees wide marketing exposure, strong local partnerships, and exceptional reach, giving every event the best possible opportunity to sell out. Its marketing integrations and commercial capabilities remain unmatched by any other provider in the region.

The Solution Offers

Automated Turnstile Integration (Pioneer in Malaysia) – Fully integrated hardware and software access-control systems with a proven national track record, including a 10-year exclusive appointment as Ticketing Solution Provider for Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, delivery of the SEA Games 2017, and long-term, nearly 15 years of continuous operations at Sepang International Circuit. MyTicket.asia remains the preferred ticketing partner for Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia under an active agreement until 28 February 2028, delivering secure, high-speed, enterprise-grade crowd management that is contractually and operationally proven.

Direct Settlement to Your Own Bank Account – Full control and transparency

Multi-Gateway Payments – iPay88, Stripe, PayPal, Cybersource, Atome, Boost, Internet Banking, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Setel, GrabPay and more

Advanced Access Control – Fastest scanning in the industry with 300-millisecond validation, online & offline modes, group check-in, full turnstile integration, and re-entry in/out scan functionality for festivals, full-day events, and multi-zone venues

Influencer & Partner Conversion Tracking – TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Pixel tracking with end-to-end sales attribution for influencers, resellers, tour guides, and travel agents, including referral links, UTM tracking and financial reporting

Built-In WhatsApp Integration – Stay instantly connected with your audience for enquiries, ticket requests, updates, and real-time customer service, all within one unified platform

Enterprise-Grade Scalability – Proven performance for high-volume events and venues

Real-Time Analytics & Conversion Tracking – GA4, Meta, Google, UTM, email and referral tracking with Customisable AI Financial Reporting, including forecasting, partner settlements, and performance optimisation, plus Xero Accounting integration and full e-Invoice compliance for seamless finance operations

White-Label & Custom Branding – Your brand, your data, your audience

“MyTicket.asia is designed for the modern entertainment economy,” said a spokesperson for MyTicket. “Together with TicketSearch’s global technology backbone, we empower organisers with an all-in-one platform that removes friction, increases conversion, and maximises revenue—while giving full ownership back to the event owner.”

TicketSearch brings decades of international ticketing innovation, supporting complex seating, timed-entry attractions, multi-day passes, memberships, promotions, loyalty integrations, and enterprise security. The result is a future-proof platform tailored for Asia’s rapidly growing live entertainment and tourism markets.

From concerts and festivals to exhibitions, theme parks, museums, transport operators, and performing arts venues, MyTicket.asia and TicketSearch provide the most complete, flexible, and powerful ticketing solution in the region.

Free Consultation & Business Opportunity

Beyond the features listed, MyTicket.asia offers a wide range of additional enterprise solutions tailored for venues, promoters, transport operators, attractions, and entrepreneurs. To discover how you can launch your own white-label ticketing platform, build new revenue streams, and turn ticketing into a profitable business, simply register for a FREE consultation.

Book a One-Hour Free Ticketing Advice Session

Get Your Free Ticketing System & Learn How to Make Money with Ticketing!

Secure your session instantly here:

👉 https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/appointments/schedules/AcZssZ3cJQe4FYjBm7gNgUJbJsq1TEkPDh-gwUU4ULfe-oLoIo8C-9HVK0AJyK2ZuVNXREoFGjZxzbB0

For more information, visit https://www.myticket.asia and https://www.ticketsearch.sg

#MyTicketAsia #TicketSearch #EventTech #TicketingTechnology #LiveEntertainment #EventIndustry #ConcertsAsia #FestivalsAsia #VenueManagement #AccessControl #TurnstileTechnology #SmartTicketing #DigitalTicketing #EventSolutions #TourismTechnology #TransportTicketing #AIinEvents #EventMarketing #SoutheastAsia #MiddleEastEvents #SeaGames2017 #SepangInternationalCircuit #SIC #Petronas #Philarmonik #TicketingMalaysia

#MalaysiaTickets #TicketingSingapore #TicketingIndonesia #LiveInMalaysia #MalaysiaEvents #ConcertMalaysia #EventMalaysia #WhatsOnMalaysia

#KLEvents #PenangEvents #JBEvents #LiveShowMalaysia #EntertainmentMY #GetYourTicketsNow #LimitedSeats #SellingFast #EarlyBirdMY

#DontMissOut #BookNowMY #HurryMY #FamilyFunMY #WeekendPlansMY #DateNightMY #SchoolHolidayMY #TourismMalaysia

Fastest Scanning for MotoGP Sepang International Circuit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.