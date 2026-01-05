Witness an Electrifying Homage to Rod Stewart by Rob at Sol @ Level 40 – MET Kuala Lumpur, Sat 31st January 8.30pm

Rob Caudill is Ro Stewart Live at SOL @ 40 MET Rod Caudill is Rod Stewart 31st January Live at MET Kuala Lumpur

Witness an Electrifying Homage to Rod Stewart by Rob at Sol @ Level 40 – The Met, 90 min Live Band Concert, 31st January 8.30pm, One Night only, Limited Seats!

I've got the greatest job in the world, making a living doing something I love.” — Rob is Rod Stewart

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience a night of pure entertainment as Rob pays tribute to the legendary Rod Stewart in a 90-minute live concert, backed by a full band. This one-night-only event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with iconic hits, powerhouse vocals, and a stunning night-time backdrop at the Sol @ Level 40 – The Met.

Fans of Rod Stewart and live music enthusiasts alike will not want to miss this spectacular concert. Rob, known for his uncanny resemblance to the rock icon, will take the stage on [date] and bring to life some of Stewart’s greatest hits, including “Maggie May,” “Forever Young,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” With his dynamic stage presence and impressive vocal range, Rob is sure to deliver a performance that will leave the audience in awe.

The concert will take place at the Sol @ Level 40 – The Met, a premier event space known for its stunning views of the city skyline. The combination of Rob’s electrifying performance and the breathtaking backdrop will create a truly unforgettable experience. Guests can also enjoy a variety of food and beverage options at the venue, making it the perfect night out for friends, couples, or families.

For those looking to elevate their experience, table packages are available for purchase. Package A includes a minimum spend and offers a prime view of the stage, along with a selection of food and drinks. This is the perfect option for groups or special occasions. Don’t miss your chance to witness this spectacular live homage to Rod Stewart by Rob at Sol @ Level 40 – The Met. Get your tickets now and be prepared for a night of singing, dancing, and pure entertainment.

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event – get your tickets now and join us for an electrifying night of music and fun. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.myticket.asia or contact hello@myticket.asia . See you at Sol @ Level 40 – The Met on 31st January 2026, for a night to remember!

Cover Charge Tickets are priced at RM 100,- / SGD 30,- Only with limited availability. Secure your Tickets early, Door Pricing is RM 150,- / SGD 45,-

Rob is Rod Stewart Live in Malaysia 31st January at SOL @ Level 40 MET

