Inthetech Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award with ‘EYAS FOCUS’

SEOCHO-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inthetech (CEO Seung Ho Choun) announced that its AI-based digital therapeutics solution EYAS FOCUS has been selected as a CES 2026 Innovation Award winner in the Digital Health category. The company shared its global expansion strategy during the Global Media Meetup hosted by AVING News’ International Press Club (IPC) on Friday, December 12, at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The Global Media Meetup is designed to introduce Korean companies and startups to the global market, with a particular focus on CES Innovation Award recipients and companies participating in CES. Through global media coverage, the program aims to expand international visibility and create new business opportunities.Founded as a global healthtech company, Inthetech develops digital healthcare and AI-based solutions to improve cognitive function. The company operates a digital therapeutics and training platform that simultaneously addresses treatment and prevention for users experiencing cognitive decline and attention-related challenges, including dementia, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and ADHD. Its flagship portfolio includes the digital cognitive rehabilitation solution EYAS, the mental training and learning platform COGPLAY, and the AI-based digital therapeutics solution EYAS FOCUS, which received the CES 2026 Innovation Award.Inthetech emphasized that its technology is designed for scalability, targeting more than 5.5 million people worldwide who are currently undergoing cognitive management and training, as well as a potential prevention population of more than 600 million. Through this approach, the company aims to address structural global challenges in the digital health market, including aging societies, rising mental health issues, and declining attention spans.Currently, Inthetech exports its solutions to 12 countries, demonstrating strong business performance across Asian markets, including India, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia, where medical institutions, educational organizations, and healthcare partners use its products. In India, the company is establishing a joint venture with a local partner to support long-term localization and large-scale expansion. Following the acquisition of CE MDR certification, Inthetech is also preparing to enter European digital health markets, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, with a commercial rollout expected soon.In parallel, Inthetech is preparing for U.S. FDA approval, targeting 2026, which would enable full-scale entry into the U.S. digital therapeutics and healthcare market. To support this expansion, the company plans to establish overseas offices in London and Silicon Valley beginning in 2026, strengthening its global footprint for partnerships, investment, and technology collaboration.EYAS FOCUS, which earned the CES 2026 Innovation Award, is an AI-based predictive digital therapeutics solution that received high evaluations across all criteria, including technological excellence, aesthetics, innovation, and global problem-solving capability. The solution uses AI algorithms to analyze users’ cognitive behavior data, response patterns, and real-time changes in attention levels. This enables early-stage prediction of ADHD and cognitive decline, personalized training and treatment pathway design, and continuous long-term management of mental function.From a user-experience perspective, EYAS FOCUS employs an intuitive UI and game-based, interactive design that enables users of different ages, cultures, and digital-familiarity levels to engage easily. This design approach improves treatment continuity and user adherence, addressing a key limitation of conventional digital therapeutics.The solution was also recognized for introducing a next-generation predictive digital therapeutics model that integrates both treatment and prevention, clearly differentiating it from existing digital therapeutics solutions. Its global problem-solving potential drew particular attention, as EYAS FOCUS offers a scalable digital alternative amid challenges worldwide, including aging populations, mental health disparities, and limited access to healthcare services.“After introducing our products to the global market through CES 2025, receiving the CES 2026 Innovation Award for EYAS FOCUS has validated both our technological capabilities and market potential,” Inthetech said. “We expect this achievement to serve as a turning point for full-scale global business expansion, leading to increased global media exposure, deeper engagement with buyers and healthcare partners, and heightened interest from investors in the digital health and digital therapeutics sectors.”

