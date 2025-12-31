Re: Traffic alert- I89 SB mm 61 in the Middlesex area
The roadway is back open, thank you.
Sent: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 7:24 PM
Subject: Traffic alert- I89 SB mm 61 in the Middlesex area
Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of mm 61 in the Middlesex Area (between exits 10 and 9) is down to one lane as the left lane is going to be shut while crews work on removing a vehicle from a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for a short duration while crews utilize a wrecker to remove the vehicle. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
