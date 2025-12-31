Submit Release
Re: Traffic alert- I89 SB mm 61 in the Middlesex area

The roadway is back open, thank you.


From: Phillips, Jared W via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 7:24 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert- I89 SB mm 61 in the Middlesex area

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of mm 61 in the Middlesex Area (between exits 10 and 9) is down to one lane as the left lane is going to be shut while crews work on removing a vehicle from a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last for a short duration while crews utilize a wrecker to remove the vehicle. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

