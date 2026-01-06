Westminster Barracks / Request for information - Special Attention Newfane area
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1000173
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: Reported on 01/06/2026, at approximately 1145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dover Road, Newfane, Vermont
VIOLATION: TBD
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: UNKNOWN
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the theft of approximately one-half cord of firewood from a residence located on Dover Road in the town of Newfane. The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours between January 5th, and January 6th, 2026. Troopers are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Dover Road during this time frame, or may have information regarding the theft, to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or via e-mail at marie.beland@vermont.gov . Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, Vermont 05346
Tel: (802)722-4600 x3
Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
