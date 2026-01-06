Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,524 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Request for information - Special Attention Newfane area

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1000173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                             

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: Reported on 01/06/2026, at approximately 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dover Road, Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: TBD

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                               

AGE: UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the theft of approximately one-half cord of firewood from a residence located on Dover Road in the town of Newfane. The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours between January 5th, and January 6th, 2026. Troopers are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Dover Road during this time frame, or may have information regarding the theft, to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or via e-mail at marie.beland@vermont.gov . Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A            

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Request for information - Special Attention Newfane area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.