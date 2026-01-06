Westminster Barracks / Request for information - Special Attention Newfane area

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1000173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: Reported on 01/06/2026, at approximately 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dover Road, Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: TBD

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE: UNKNOWN

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks is seeking the public’s assistance regarding the theft of approximately one-half cord of firewood from a residence located on Dover Road in the town of Newfane. The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours between January 5th, and January 6th, 2026. Troopers are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Dover Road during this time frame, or may have information regarding the theft, to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks at (802)722-4600 or via e-mail at marie.beland@vermont.gov . Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, Vermont 05346

Tel: (802)722-4600 x3

Email: marie.beland@vermont.gov