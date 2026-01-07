Derby Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 1208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Pleasant St. Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Simple AssaultX3, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Ryan Bathalon

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: Denis Bathalon

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

VICTIM: Ethan Bathalon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: Robert Bathalon

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/01/2026, at approximately 1208 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a male who was fighting other family members at a property on S. Pleasant Street in the Town of Troy, VT. Troopers responded and met with the complainant, witnesses and parties involved who reported Ryan Bathalon, 40, of Westfield VT was assaulting other family members and engaged in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior. No major injuries were reported. Prior to law enforcement arrival, it was learned Ryan left the scene but was later located at his residence and taken into custody for the offenses of simple assault X3 and disorderly conduct. Ryan was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED