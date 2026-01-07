Derby Barracks / Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5000010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2026 1208 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Pleasant St. Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Simple AssaultX3, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ryan Bathalon
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: Denis Bathalon
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT
VICTIM: Ethan Bathalon
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: Robert Bathalon
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/01/2026, at approximately 1208 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a male who was fighting other family members at a property on S. Pleasant Street in the Town of Troy, VT. Troopers responded and met with the complainant, witnesses and parties involved who reported Ryan Bathalon, 40, of Westfield VT was assaulting other family members and engaged in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening behavior. No major injuries were reported. Prior to law enforcement arrival, it was learned Ryan left the scene but was later located at his residence and taken into custody for the offenses of simple assault X3 and disorderly conduct. Ryan was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and later released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
