Transformative Growth Announces K–12 Partnership Model Delivering SEL Programming and Embedded Student Support Services

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Announces Formal K–12 Partnership Model Delivering SEL-Aligned Programming and Embedded Student Support ServicesNew Framework Provides School Districts With Scalable, Integrated Mental Health and Social-Emotional Learning SolutionsTransformative Growth today announced the formal launch of its K–12 Partnership Model, a structured framework designed to support school districts through social-emotional learning (SEL)–aligned programming and embedded mental health services delivered directly within school settings.The K–12 Partnership Model formalizes Transformative Growth’s approach to working alongside school districts to address the growing academic, behavioral, and emotional needs of students. The model integrates evidence-informed SEL practices with on-site and embedded support services, creating a cohesive system that aligns with district priorities, educational standards, and student wellness goals.“Our K–12 Partnership Model was developed to meet schools where they are,” said a representative from Transformative Growth. “By aligning SEL programming with embedded services, districts gain a sustainable, collaborative framework that supports students, educators, and families while strengthening overall school climate.”The partnership framework is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing districts to implement services across individual schools or district-wide. Core components include SEL-aligned student programming, embedded mental health professionals, collaborative planning with school leadership, and ongoing coordination with educators and families. Services are delivered in a way that minimizes disruption to instructional time while maximizing access for students.Transformative Growth’s K–12 model emphasizes equity and accessibility, prioritizing partnerships with districts serving diverse and underserved student populations. By embedding services within the school environment, the model reduces barriers to care, supports early identification of student needs, and promotes proactive, preventative interventions.In addition to direct student support, the partnership model includes consultation and collaboration with school staff to ensure alignment with existing SEL initiatives, behavioral frameworks, and district improvement plans. This integrated approach helps districts strengthen consistency, accountability, and long-term sustainability.As districts nationwide seek comprehensive solutions to address student well-being, Transformative Growth’s K–12 Partnership Model offers a clear, structured pathway for collaboration focused on measurable outcomes and whole-child support.For more information about Transformative Growth’s K–12 Partnership Model and partnership opportunities, visit:About Transformative GrowthTransformative Growth is a mission-driven organization dedicated to advancing student well-being through innovative, school-based partnerships. The organization collaborates with K–12 districts and community stakeholders to deliver integrated mental health and SEL-aligned services that support academic success, emotional resilience, and equitable access to care.

