Transformative Growth Launches College & University Partnerships to Expand Campus Mental Health Access at Low or No Cost

TGC’s licensed team provides mental health services and helps colleges meet compliance for campus mental health grants.

Transformative Growth launches college and university partnership program to expand affordable campus mental health services and support student well-being.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Launches College & University Partnership Program to Expand Campus Mental Health Access at Low or No Cost to InstitutionsProgram Combines Compliance and Grant Support With On-Site Mental Health Services for Higher Education CampusesTransformative Growth announced the expansion of its College & University Partnership Program, a structured initiative designed to increase access to campus-based mental health services while supporting institutional compliance and grant-aligned funding strategies.The program partners directly with colleges and universities to deliver on-site, embedded mental health services for students, positioned to reduce financial and administrative burden on institutions. By aligning services with available funding mechanisms, compliance requirements, and grant opportunities, the model enables campuses to strengthen student mental health support with low or no direct cost to the institution.“As student mental health needs continue to rise, institutions are seeking sustainable solutions that do not strain already limited resources,” said a representative from Transformative Growth. “Our College & University Partnership Program was designed to address access gaps while helping campuses navigate compliance, funding, and implementation efficiently.”Through the partnership model, Transformative Growth works collaboratively with campus leadership to integrate mental health services within existing student support systems. Services are delivered on-site or in close coordination with campus operations, improving accessibility and reducing barriers for students who may not otherwise seek off-campus care.Key elements of the program include embedded clinical services, coordination with campus departments, and support related to regulatory and funding considerations. The model is structured to align with institutional goals, accreditation standards, and grant-funded initiatives focused on student wellness, retention, and equity.The program also emphasizes serving diverse and underserved student populations, recognizing that access challenges disproportionately impact first-generation students, students from low-income backgrounds, and those facing cultural or systemic barriers to care.By combining direct service delivery with strategic compliance and grant alignment, Transformative Growth’s College & University Partnership Program offers institutions a scalable, outcomes-driven approach to campus mental health access that supports both student well-being and institutional sustainability.For more information about the College & University Partnership Program and partnership opportunities, visit:About Transformative GrowthTransformative Growth is a mission-driven organization focused on expanding access to high-quality mental health services through innovative partnerships. Working across educational settings, the organization collaborates with institutions to deliver embedded, equitable, and sustainable mental health solutions that support long-term student success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.