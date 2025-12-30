School District Mental Health Partnerships Expand to Support Underserved Students With Measurable Outcomes Since 2017

TGC provides mental health services to underserved communities.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 2017, Transformative Growth has partnered with school districts to deliver comprehensive, school-based mental health services aimed at supporting underserved students and improving long-term academic, behavioral, and emotional outcomes.Through its Education Partnerships program, Transformative Growth works directly with schools to embed evidence-based mental health services into the educational environment, ensuring students receive timely and accessible support where they spend most of their day. The program prioritizes districts serving high-need populations, including students facing socioeconomic barriers, trauma exposure, learning challenges, and limited access to community-based mental health resources.Over the past seven years, these partnerships have expanded in both reach and impact. Participating schools have reported improved student engagement, reduced behavioral disruptions, and increased access to early intervention services. By integrating mental health professionals into school settings, the program helps reduce stigma while promoting emotional well-being as a foundational element of student success.“Schools are often the first place where mental health needs become visible,” said a representative from Transformative Growth. “By partnering directly with districts, we ensure students—especially those historically underserved—receive consistent, culturally responsive mental health support that aligns with educational goals.”Key components of the Education Partnerships program include individualized and group mental health services, collaboration with educators and families, staff training, and data-informed approaches to student support. These services are designed to complement academic instruction while addressing social-emotional learning and behavioral health needs.As demand for youth mental health services continues to grow nationwide, Transformative Growth remains committed to expanding its partnerships and strengthening outcomes-driven programming. Future initiatives focus on scaling services, enhancing data collection, and deepening collaboration with school leaders to ensure sustainability and measurable impact.For more information about Transformative Growth’s Education Partnerships and school-based mental health programs, visit:About Transformative GrowthTransformative Growth is a mission-driven organization dedicated to improving access to high-quality mental health services through innovative partnerships. By working across educational and community settings, the organization supports individuals and families with a focus on equity, prevention, and long-term impact.

