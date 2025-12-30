Highlights from On-Bike Workshops for Adults
Learn-to-Bike workshops are geared towards any adult who wants to learn how to bike or to gain skills and confidence biking in the city. The workshops are offered at four different skill levels, from learning to balance to riding on the street. Some of these events are reserved for women and gender-diverse adults, and some are open to all adults.
The 2025 Learn-to-Bike Season ran from late spring to mid-fall. We scheduled twenty-eight workshops, however had to cancel two due to rain. Of the workshops held, nineteen were Basic Skills (Level 1 and Level 2), and the remaining seven were Level 3 and 4.
Across the 2025 season, the program had 375 total participants, 250 of whom were unique attendees. This demonstrates that many participants return to keep learning!
The workshops are free, and bikes and helmets are provided for the duration of the workshop. Registration is required so our team can communicate with participants as the workshop is approaching and prepare the correct number and size of bikes to pack in the truck!
Though designed for adults, sometimes teenagers and young adults join the workshops with the signed consent of their caretakers. This season, the youngest attendee was 12 and the oldest attendee was 80. The average age of attendees this season was 36.
This year the workshops rotated between the following locations:
- Work Inc.’s parking lot in Dorchester
- Boston and Water Sewer Commission's parking lot in Roxbury
- Mattahunt and Mildred School’s parking lots in Mattapan
- McKay School’s parking lot in East Boston
- City Hall Plaza in downtown Boston
Next season, we are hoping to add Ross Playground in Hyde Park, after it is reconstructed and a new Bike Town is added.
Thank you to all 27 staff, 2 mechanics, and several truck drivers and location hosts for making this 2025 season run as smoothly as possible, and thank you to all the attendees for joining us!
We can’t wait to resume the program and launch the 2026 workshop series in late spring!
