Highlights from On-Bike Workshops for Adults

The 2025 Learn-to-Bike Season ran from late spring to mid-fall. We scheduled twenty-eight workshops, however had to cancel two due to rain. Of the workshops held, nineteen were Basic Skills (Level 1 and Level 2), and the remaining seven were Level 3 and 4.

Across the 2025 season, the program had 375 total participants, 250 of whom were unique attendees. This demonstrates that many participants return to keep learning!

The workshops are free, and bikes and helmets are provided for the duration of the workshop. Registration is required so our team can communicate with participants as the workshop is approaching and prepare the correct number and size of bikes to pack in the truck!

Though designed for adults, sometimes teenagers and young adults join the workshops with the signed consent of their caretakers. This season, the youngest attendee was 12 and the oldest attendee was 80. The average age of attendees this season was 36.

This year the workshops rotated between the following locations: