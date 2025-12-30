California Intercontinental University Secures Historic First Trophies in Inaugural Athletic Season

The soccer team celebrating with Coach Ivan Todorovic after winning the first trophy in CIU’s history. The Falcons with Coach Gamal Smalley, proudly celebrating their championship trophy.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) marked a defining moment in its institutional history as its athletic programs closed their inaugural season with landmark achievements, including the university’s first championship trophy in basketball and its first-ever trophy in men’s soccer following a runner-up finish in the GAAC Finals.The accomplishments represent a pivotal step in CIU’s broader mission to foster discipline, leadership, and performance across academic and co-curricular initiatives. Launched in August, CIU’s athletic programs , soccer, basketball, and baseball, were introduced with a clear objective: to establish a culture of structure, accountability, and long-term growth.Soccer Program Reaches GAAC Finals in Debut SeasonCIU’s men’s soccer team delivered a statement season, advancing to the GAAC Finals and returning home with the first trophy in university history. Under the leadership of Head Coach Ivan Todorovic, the program demonstrated competitive maturity uncommon for a first-year team.From the opening matches, CIU emphasized disciplined play and tactical organization. The team developed a defensive identity centered on communication, positioning, and consistency, qualities that enabled it to remain competitive in high-pressure situations throughout the season.That approach carried CIU through the conference tournament and into the championship round against Millennia Atlantic University. Although the Falcons finished second overall after two demanding matches, the performance reflected resilience, adaptability, and a clear foundation for future success.“The result confirms that preparation and discipline translate across any environment,” Coach Todorovic said. “This group competed with purpose from day one, and the standard has now been set.”Basketball Team Claims First Championship TitleWhile soccer delivered CIU’s first trophy, the basketball program secured the university’s first championship title, capturing the Winter Madness Mid-Season Small College Tournament with an 83–69 victory over Palm Beach.The Falcons entered the tournament with focus and momentum, finishing the stretch with an 11–3 record. Junior guard Noah Smith led the championship effort with 22 points, while Jalen Tiggett delivered key contributions off the bench, including timely three-point shooting and defensive stops. Jonathan Hakim anchored the defensive effort, combining lockdown coverage with 15 points.“Our team effort was exceptional,” said Head Coach Smalley. “To earn our first championship in the university’s first athletic season speaks to the commitment these student-athletes bring every day.”Defense proved decisive throughout the tournament, reflecting a program-wide emphasis on execution, preparation, and accountability, principles that mirror CIU’s academic expectations.Athletics as an Extension of Student DevelopmentThe launch of CIU athletics reflects the university’s broader commitment to developing well-rounded professionals prepared to lead in competitive, real-world environments. Beyond wins and trophies, the inaugural season underscored values central to the CIU experience: discipline, accountability, teamwork, and sustained performance under pressure.Student-athletes balanced rigorous academic responsibilities with the demands of competition, demonstrating time management, focus, and resilience throughout the season. These experiences complement CIU’s academic framework, which emphasizes applied learning, ethical leadership, and practical decision-making across its undergraduate and graduate programs, like the university’s Doctor of Business Administration (DBA).By creating environments that challenge students both intellectually and competitively, CIU continues to expand opportunities for personal growth while reinforcing a standard of excellence.Building Momentum for the FutureThe conclusion of CIU’s first athletic season provides both recognition and direction. The soccer program has established a competitive defensive foundation, while basketball has set an early benchmark with a championship title. Together, the programs reinforce CIU’s commitment to holistic student development.With its first trophies secured and a clear vision ahead, California Intercontinental University enters its next chapter with momentum, purpose, and a growing presence on the field and in the global business education landscape.For more information about California Intercontinental University and its accredited online programs, visit www.caluniversity.edu

