California Intercontinental University Athletics Makes History in Florida with DIAZA Collaboration

Falcons Celebrating with Coach Ivan Todorovic

CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU), an accredited institution recognized for its career-driven business and doctoral programs, marked a milestone in its growing Athletics Division this fall as the CIU Falcons men’s soccer team traveled from California to Miami to compete in the DIAZA College Series. The four-day trip secured the program’s first official victory and underscored the university’s commitment to student success on the field and in the classroom.The Falcons’ visit to Florida, from September 26 to 30, brought together competition, culture, and community. Over three matches across Pompano Beach and Miami, the team demonstrated discipline, collaboration, and resilience, the same qualities that define CIU’s academic ethos. Their opening 3–1 win over Southern Florida Bible College represented a historic first for the program, followed by a 3–3 draw with St. Thomas University and a 3–1 victory over Millennia Atlantic University to close the trip.“From day one, our goal was to build more than a team; we’re building a culture,” said Head Coach Ivan Todorovic. “Traveling cross-country to compete against respected programs gave our student-athletes a tangible sense of what it means to represent CIU at a national level. Their performance reflects our shared commitment to excellence.”The DIAZA College Series partnership provided an opportunity to spotlight CIU’s distinctive approach to higher education, one that balances academic rigor with real-world experience. Through DIAZA’s content collaboration, the journey was documented from training and travel to post-match reflections, capturing the students’ determination and sense of purpose. The coverage emphasized not just athletic success, but the university’s broader mission: empowering learners to achieve professional growth and personal transformation.This philosophy extends beyond athletics. CIU’s flagship Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program continues to attract working professionals worldwide who seek to advance their careers through an accredited online DBA degree. Much like the Falcons’ disciplined pursuit of victory, students exemplify CIU’s “Ambition Made Real” mindset, earning advanced credentials while balancing work, family, and leadership goals. The same dedication that propels a student-athlete toward a championship fuels the DBA students as they earn their degrees 100 percent online. Both embody the CIU vision of grounded excellence and global impact.As part of its growing Athletics Program, CIU continues to invest in leadership development and experiential learning that align with its business and education mission. The university’s hybrid learning model enables student-athletes to maintain academic momentum while competing nationwide, reinforcing CIU’s belief that education and athletic ambition can advance together.The Miami trip, in partnership with DIAZA, represents more than a series of games; it marks a defining chapter in CIU’s expansion as a modern university that champions scholarship and spirit. With momentum on their side, the Falcons return home ready to build on their success, while CIU continues its pursuit of innovation in higher education and professional advancement.About California Intercontinental UniversityCalifornia Intercontinental University (CIU) is an accredited institution offering undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs designed for working professionals. Known for its Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) and other career-focused online degrees, CIU combines academic excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, and accessible learning. CIU empowers students worldwide to earn degrees that advance their careers and transform their communities.For more information, please visit www.caluniversity.edu

