California Intercontinental University Celebrates the Global Class of 2025 After a Year of Institutional Growth

Graduates from around the world are honored as CIU strengthens programs and expands its student community.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2025 in a Commencement Ceremony that brought together more than 100 graduates from across the U.S. and around the world. This year’s graduating class included learners from Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, the Philippines, Chile, and other nations, reflecting the global reach of CIU’s programs. Students representing associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees attended the event, which reaffirmed CIU’s commitment to providing flexible and academically rigorous education for working professionals seeking advancement in a global business environment.The ceremony was preceded by the Graduation Mixer on October 23, held at a dedicated event venue that provided space for students to meet peers and faculty in person for the first time after completing their programs online. The mixer offered a structured setting for professional networking and community building, reflecting CIU’s commitment to cultivating a strong and connected global academic community.The celebration reflected not only the accomplishments of the graduates but also a year of significant growth and transformation for the institution. CIU experienced the largest student population in its history, introduced its new Athletics Program, began implementing its hybrid learning model, and welcomed Cali the Falcon in its first official appearance. These developments strengthened the sense of community across the university and created new opportunities for student engagement and academic momentum.A Ceremony Centered on Academic Excellence and Professional ImpactThe Class of 2025 Commencement placed a strong emphasis on the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) graduates. CIU’s accredited online DBA program continues to admit experienced professionals seeking to enhance their leadership, strategy, and research capabilities while balancing demanding personal and professional responsibilities. Many students were admitted to the program with the intention of advancing their careers with a DBA and completing research projects that contribute directly to organizational improvement and industry innovation.The student address was delivered by Dr. Carol Hachandi Lupiya, a graduate of the DBA program. Her remarks captured the perseverance and focus that define the CIU community. She reflected on a journey shaped by delayed starts, unexpected challenges, and ongoing responsibilities as a mother, business owner, and grandmother. Her message, summarized in the statement Delayed, Detoured, But Never Distracted, resonated with graduates who balanced work, family commitments, and academic rigor throughout their studies.Dr. Lupiya emphasized that CIU supported her determination through academic structure, global flexibility, and high expectations. She expressed gratitude for a university environment that recognized and activated potential, highlighting that the experience prepared graduates to contribute meaningfully to their industries and communities.Graduates Represent a Growing and Evolving University CommunityStudents from the Class of 2025 represent a wide range of industries and professional roles. Their academic work reflects CIU’s focus on practical learning, leadership development, and real-world business application. Many DBA graduates completed dissertations on corporate governance, global market trends, organizational culture, and innovation in business practice, demonstrating the alignment between academic research and professional relevance.This year marked a significant evolution in student engagement through CIU’s Athletics Program and hybrid learning model. The Athletics Program launched successfully, expanding opportunities for student participation, achievement, and community representation. The hybrid model allowed student-athletes to begin attending classes in person at the CIU Administrative Site, establishing a new academic rhythm that combines online flexibility with in-person learning experiences. These initiatives complement CIU’s mission to support learners through accessible pathways that reflect their ambitions and career goals.Cali the Falcon, the university’s new mascot, made an enthusiastic first appearance earlier this year, helping establish an emerging sense of tradition and school pride across the growing student body.Institutional Commitment and Future VisionCIU leadership addressed the graduates with messages of encouragement and recognition, noting that the accomplishments of the Class of 2025 reflect the individual resilience of its members and the university’s responsibility to provide structure, accredited programs, and support systems that help students succeed.This year’s commencement symbolizes not only the completion of academic journeys but also the momentum gained through CIU’s institutional growth. As the university continues to strengthen its academic offerings, including the Doctorate of Business Administration degree, CIU will maintain its focus on preparing global leaders who are equipped to guide teams, shape organizations, and contribute to the advancement of their industries.California Intercontinental University extends its congratulations to the Class of 2025 and remains committed to supporting its alumni as they advance in their careers.Additional information about CIU and its programs, including the online DBA, is available at www.caluniversity.edu

