WYDOT will meet with Sweetwater County Commission, gather public input on projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Sweetwater County Commission on January 6, 2026, during their regular meeting at 11:45 a.m. to share information on local projects. The public is encouraged to attend and provide feedback. The meeting agenda and a link to watch the meeting online is available at the Sweetwater County Commission web site, at https://www.sweetwatercountywy.gov/departments/board_of_county_commissioners/index.php.

The meeting will take place at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, in Meeting Room #115. For the convenience of the public, the Board of County Commissioners' meeting will be held in person and using video conferencing.

Topics for the meeting will include:

Program overview

Information on funding

Timeline of the process

Local projects

For those unable to attend in person, the public is invited to watch the proceedings on the County YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/SweetwaterCountyGovernment where the meeting will be broadcast. The public will be able to comment immediately following the public hearing presentation and during the public comment section of the agenda.

The information presented will also be available on WYDOT’s web site at: www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP. The public can also provide comments for inclusion by clicking the “WYDOT’s Interactive STIP Map” link.

More about the Program

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2026-2032 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.