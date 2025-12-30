Feeding Pets of the Homeless Receives Grant to Support Emergency Veterinary Care and Veteran Pet Support

A companion animal waits for veterinary care at a Feeding Pets of the Homeless wellness clinic.

Grant will help pets of people and veterans experiencing homelessness receive critical care

Their support strengthens our ability to serve some of the most vulnerable members of our communities...” — Genevieve Frederick, Founder & President of Feeding Pets of the Homeless

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., has received a grant from the Carol Moss Foundation to support its Emergency Veterinary Care Fund and Veterans Pet Support Program.Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care, and wellness clinics to companion animals belonging to people experiencing homelessness across the United States. The organization also works to keep pets and their guardians together during times of crisis by addressing one of the most common barriers to care: access to veterinary services.The Carol Moss Foundation focuses its philanthropy on compassionate, hands on solutions that directly improve lives. Its support of Feeding Pets of the Homeless reflects the foundation’s commitment to animal welfare, health care improvements, veterans services, and other community based programs that deliver measurable impact.“We are honored to support the remarkable work that Feeding Pets of the Homeless does year after year in our communities,” said Terry Strombom, a director with the Carol Moss Foundation. “Our contribution to the Emergency Veterinary Care Fund and the Veterans Pet Support Program reflects our deep belief in their mission and our gratefulness for the lives they change each and every day.”The Carol Moss Foundation has supported Feeding Pets of the Homeless since 2018, helping the organization expand its reach and respond to growing demand for services. The most recent grant will provide support for pets belonging to people and veterans experiencing homelessness in 2026.“The Carol Moss Foundation’s continued commitment helps ensure that we can respond when pets need care the most,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “Their support strengthens our ability to serve some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, ensuring that pets remain healthy and stay with the people who depend on them during periods of instability.”For individuals experiencing homelessness, companion animals often serve as a vital source of emotional support, safety, and stability. Access to veterinary care can mean the difference between keeping a beloved pet or facing heartbreaking separation.To learn more about Feeding Pets of the Homeless or to support its programs, visit petsofthehomeless.org . People experiencing homelessness who need emergency veterinary care or pet food may visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have a case manager or social worker contact the organization.To learn more about the Carol Moss Foundation, visit carolmossfoundation.com

