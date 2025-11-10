Veteran Pet Support Program Helps Keep Pets and Their Heroes Together

Roxy, a 9-year-old Boxer, received emergency surgery through Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ Veteran Pet Support program.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting the companion animals of people experiencing homelessness, is raising awareness of its Veteran Pet Support program, designed to help veterans in housing assistance programs access free emergency veterinary care and other critical services for their pets.The program works in partnership with case workers and agencies serving veterans in HUD-VASH and other transitional or supportive housing programs. Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides funding for emergency veterinary treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgeries - services often required to secure and maintain stable housing.Nearly 10 percent of all cases handled by the nonprofit involve veterans.One such case is Roxy, a 9-year-old Boxer living with her guardian, a Marine Corps veteran, in a vehicle parked near a public park. After losing housing due to a 100% rent increase, the veteran and his longtime companion found themselves without shelter. When Roxy developed pyometra, a life-threatening uterine infection, her guardian sought help from multiple organizations without success.A social worker eventually referred him to Feeding Pets of the Homeless.“After a quick interview, I was approved for emergency surgery the very next day,” her guardian shared. “I would like to give my sincere thanks to all the people who helped save my family, pet and friend. Thank you for taking a chance on helping a homeless person that most groups ignore.”The organization contributed $589 toward Roxy’s life-saving care.“These pets are more than animals; they’re family, emotional support, and stability for people who have served our country and have fallen on hard times,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “No veteran should have to choose between housing and the health of their pet. Our mission is to ensure they don’t.”Feeding Pets of the Homeless encourages caseworkers, VA housing staff, and nonprofit agencies across the country to refer veteran clients with pets in need of medical attention. The organization reviews cases quickly and works with a nationwide network of partner veterinary providers.Veteran-serving organizations can learn more about how to refer clients or request outreach materials at www.petsofthehomeless.org . To apply for help or speak with a case manager, call 775-841-7463.

