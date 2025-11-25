Feeding Pets of the Homeless announces $50,000 Giving Tuesday Matching Campaign

A 2025 Wellness Clinic participant receives wellness exam and updated vaccines from volunteer veterinarian and his team.

Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation to match donations through December 15

With this support, we will also be able to provide three wellness clinics in Northern Nevada in 2026.” — Genevieve Frederick, Founder & President of Feeding Pets of the Homeless

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless has launched a $50,000 Matching Campaign for Giving Tuesday with support from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. All donations made now through December 15 will be matched dollar for dollar until the $50,000 goal is reached.The matching funds will support the nonprofit’s programs that provide emergency veterinary care, pet food, sleeping crates for shelters, and access to wellness clinics for pets of people experiencing homelessness.“The Duffields’ generosity will allow us to continue to provide veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness. With this support, we will also be able to provide three wellness clinics in Northern Nevada in 2026,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.The match is available for gifts made online, by mail, by phone, and through social media fundraising platforms. All contributions will directly support services that help keep pets healthy and with their guardians during periods of instability.Giving Tuesday falls on December 2 this year, but early participation is encouraged as matching funds are limited.For more information or to make a donation, visit petsofthehomeless.org/2025-giving-tuesday or call (775) 841-7463.###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human-animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org About the Dave & Cheryl Duffield FoundationThe Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation (DCDF) carries forward the Duffield family's legacy of supporting transformational programs and services in three core areas: pairing Veterans with Service Dogs, expanding access to care for companion animals, and strengthening local public service organizations. Founded in 2016, DCDF is part of the Duffield Foundation Family, which also includes Maddie’s Fund, a national leader in advancing the well-being of companion animals, and Liberty Dogs, a new Service Dog training facility dedicated to providing life-changing support for Military Veterans living with PTSD. For more information, visit www.DuffieldFoundation.org

