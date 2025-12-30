Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Workforce Recruitment for Master’s-Level Internship Program

Master’s-level clinical internships at TGC

Transformative Growth Counseling is accepting applications for its master’s-level internship program, supporting workforce development and future clinicians.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling (TGC), a mission-driven nonprofit behavioral health organization, announces the opening of its Master’s-Level Internship Program recruitment cycle as part of its ongoing workforce development and clinician pipeline-building efforts. This program is designed to prepare the next generation of mental health professionals through high-quality supervised training while expanding access to care for underserved and marginalized communities.The Master’s-Level Internship Program provides a structured, supportive clinical training experience for graduate students in counseling, psychology, and social work. Interns receive hands-on clinical exposure under licensed supervision while contributing to community-based services that directly address gaps in mental health care.Building the Behavioral Health WorkforceAs part of TGC’s workforce development strategy, the internship program focuses on:Developing clinically competent, socially conscious future cliniciansProviding supervised, real-world training aligned with licensure pathwaysStrengthening the mental health workforce serving high-need communitiesIncreasing sustainable access to care through trained intern providersInterns play an active role in service delivery and community engagement, allowing TGC to expand its reach while offering meaningful learning opportunities.Internship ExperienceMaster’s-level interns will gain experience in:Direct clinical work under licensed supervisionPeer-to-peer programming and collaborative case consultationCommunity outreach and mental health educationExposure to research programming (when applicable)Program development and equity-centered initiativesInternships run 6–12 months, depending on academic and program requirements.Application Timeline & RequirementsThe typical recruitment cycle runs November through mid-March, with applications accepted on a rolling basis. Due to limited placement availability, early application is encouraged. Applicants with nontraditional academic calendars are welcome and should note their timelines in their application email.Required application materials include:Cover letterResume or CVUnofficial transcript(Optional but encouraged) Writing sample (e.g., case study, research paper, or clinical reflection)Application Submission:Materials should be emailed to apply@transformativegrowth.org and include:Current degree programIntended licensure path (LCPC, LMFT, LCSW, or BCBA)Required internship datesApproximate start dateOpportunities for Licensed CliniciansIn addition to intern recruitment, TGC continues to hire licensed clinicians to support supervision, service delivery, and team-based care. TGC offers a collaborative, inclusive, and LGBTQIA+-affirming environment grounded in social justice and community wellness.Licensure welcomed:LPC, LCPCLSW, LCSWLMFTBCBALicensed clinicians work in a hybrid model, typically:2–3 days per week in-officeTelehealth sessions on remaining daysHow to Apply:Licensed clinicians interested in full-time or part-time opportunities should email a cover letter and resume to apply@transformativegrowth.org, indicating preferred location(s).About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit behavioral health organization dedicated to advancing equitable access to mental health services. Through clinical care, community outreach, and workforce development initiatives, TGC strengthens both individual well-being and the systems that support community mental health.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact apply@transformativegrowth.org.

