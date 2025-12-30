Arrest Made in Irvington Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal shooting in Southwest that occurred in May.

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, at approximately 8:23 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious, not breathing, and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to an area hospital. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Rashad Riles of Southwest, D.C.

On Monday, December 29, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court booking order, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fugitive Unit responded to D.C. Jail and charged 19-year-old Royale McGlenn Jr. of Southeast, D.C. with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated). Following his booking, he was remanded back into the custody of the D.C. Department of Corrections.

CCN: 25073396

