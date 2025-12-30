MPD Searching for Suspect in 8th Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting in Northwest.

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, at approximately 12:52 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of 8th Street, Northwest. Inside an establishment, the suspect and victim interacted, which escalated to an argument. Security for the establishment intervened. Later in the evening, the victim was leaving the establishment when the suspect approached her and struck her with a pistol. The suspect moved a short distance away and then discharged their pistol, causing property damage. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25194073

