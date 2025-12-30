Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Larceny / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A5006981

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025   1206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 114 S. Norton, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

VICTIM: Chad Abbott

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

VICTIM: C. Bean Transport Home Fuel, Colebrook, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/2025, at approximately 1206 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a propane tank theft from a residence on VT RT 114 S in the Town of Norton, VT. The homeowner, Chad Abbott reported two, 100lb propane tanks were stolen from the property between the dates of 12/24/2025 and 12/30/2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola with the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. 

 

