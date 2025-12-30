Derby Barracks / Larceny / Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5006981 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025 1206 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 114 S. Norton, VT VIOLATION: Larceny VICTIM: Chad Abbott AGE: 48 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT VICTIM: C. Bean Transport Home Fuel, Colebrook, NH SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/2025, at approximately 1206 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a propane tank theft from a residence on VT RT 114 S in the Town of Norton, VT. The homeowner, Chad Abbott reported two, 100lb propane tanks were stolen from the property between the dates of 12/24/2025 and 12/30/2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola with the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

