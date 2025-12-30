Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 15, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 15, 2025, include the following:

Monday, December 15 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the 20th Annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, December 17 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will provide the commencement address at the Columbia College Fall Commencement, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, December 18 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Boyd Innovation Center's Tech Incubator Launchpad COLA Pitch Night, 711 Saluda Avenue, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: December 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of December 8, 2025, included:

Monday, December 8

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Call with a federal official.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, December 9

9:15 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the second Annual University of South Carolina Molinaroli College of Engineering & Computing Nuclear Summit, Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:45 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:45 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Assembly.

Wednesday, December 10

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Homeland Security Advisory Council meeting, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Headquarters on the St. Elizabeths Campus, 1790 Ash Street SE, Washington, D.C.

2:00 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Thursday, December 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Department of Environmental Services Director Myra Reece in unveiling the updated South Carolina State Water Plan, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.