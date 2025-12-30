Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,519 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Saluda County Auditor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2025-41 appointing Alena Beth Dorsey as Saluda County Auditor following the resignation of current Auditor Memmus Forrest, effective December 31, 2025. 

Dorsey is a resident of Saluda, S.C., and currently serves as associate auditor in the Saluda County Auditor's Office. 

Forrest, a resident of Saluda, S.C., has served as the Saluda County Auditor since 2014. 

Dorsey will serve until a successor qualifies as provided by law. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Saluda County Auditor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.