Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Saluda County Auditor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2025-41 appointing Alena Beth Dorsey as Saluda County Auditor following the resignation of current Auditor Memmus Forrest, effective December 31, 2025.

Dorsey is a resident of Saluda, S.C., and currently serves as associate auditor in the Saluda County Auditor's Office.

Forrest, a resident of Saluda, S.C., has served as the Saluda County Auditor since 2014.

Dorsey will serve until a successor qualifies as provided by law.