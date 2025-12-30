Gov. Henry McMaster Appoints Saluda County Auditor
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has issued Executive Order 2025-41 appointing Alena Beth Dorsey as Saluda County Auditor following the resignation of current Auditor Memmus Forrest, effective December 31, 2025.
Dorsey is a resident of Saluda, S.C., and currently serves as associate auditor in the Saluda County Auditor's Office.
Forrest, a resident of Saluda, S.C., has served as the Saluda County Auditor since 2014.
Dorsey will serve until a successor qualifies as provided by law.
