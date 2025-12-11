Coastal Ready Mix establishing operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coastal Ready Mix, a concrete manufacturer, today announced it is establishing operations in Horry County. The company’s $4.6 million investment will create 19 new jobs.

Coastal Ready Mix is part of a fourth-generation, family-owned construction materials group with operations in South Carolina and North Carolina, including ready-mix plants, concrete masonry unit manufacturing facilities and cement import terminals.

Coastal Ready Mix’s new ready-mix concrete plant, located on Mount Pisgah Cemetery Road in Conway, will allow the company to serve local contractors and larger, multi-market customers.

Operations are expected to be online in 2026.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve Horry County, and we give thanks to God for opening this door for our family. We try to work hard, do what’s right and take care of the people who depend on us. Expanding into this community is a blessing, and we look forward to earning the trust of the contractors and customers we serve." -Coastal Ready Mix CEO Scott Askins

"Coastal Ready Mix’s new operation in Horry County will be a welcome addition to our state’s thriving business community. This $4.6 million investment represents another victory for our manufacturing industry and increased opportunity for our people." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to thrive, attracting new investments from companies like Coastal Ready Mix. We congratulate the company and Horry County on this announcement and look forward to supporting Coastal Ready Mix’s growth for many years to come." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Today we celebrate the announcement of Coastal Ready Mix to Horry County. The new ready-mix concrete plant will provide well-paying jobs, assist with stronger infrastructure and long-term economic growth to our community. The investment shows confidence in our future, and we are proud to support new industry in Horry County." -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

"As a fourth-generation, family-owned construction materials group, Coastal Ready Mix’s expansion into Horry County is a great asset to our region. Congratulations to Coastal Ready Mix and Horry County on this investment bringing 19 new jobs and opportunities for our community." -NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill

