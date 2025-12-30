Submit Release
MDC offers first day hike in Branson Jan. 1

BRANSON, Mo. – Celebrate the New Year with a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hike in Branson at Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area.

Hikers will meet for the First Day Hike at Henning Conservation Area at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. Participants should dress for the weather, wear hiking shoes or boots, and bring along bottled water.  

The Ruth & Paul Henning Conservation Area is located on Highway 76/376 between the Butterfly Palace and Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama & Adventure Park in Branson. (Leashed Pets are allowed on the hiking trails.)

Register by Dec. 31 here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213776

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

