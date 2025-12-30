Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Coaching Services for Personal Development

Transformative Growth Counseling offers distinct Coaching and Therapy pathways—coaching for goal-focused personal growth, therapy for emotional healing—helping clients choose the right support.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Coaching Services to Help Clients Choose the Right Path for Personal DevelopmentTransformative Growth Counseling, a nonprofit mental health organization committed to accessible, trauma-informed care, announced the rollout of its new Coaching Services Pathway, designed to help the public clearly understand “Coaching vs. Therapy” and choose the support that best fits their goals.The new coaching pathway complements Transformative Growth Counseling’s licensed therapy services by offering a forward-focused option for individuals seeking goal achievement, performance improvement, and personal growth—without replacing or duplicating clinical care.Coaching vs. Therapy: Clarifying the DifferenceCoaching focuses on the present and future, helping clients take action toward specific goals such as career advancement, leadership development, time management, and life planning. Coaches are certified professionals trained to motivate, strategize, and drive results. Coaching does not diagnose or treat mental health conditions and is not covered by insurance. Engagements are typically short-term and goal-driven.Therapy, by contrast, is led by licensed clinicians and centers on emotional healing, mental health, and addressing past experiences or trauma. Therapy provides a safe space to explore patterns, manage symptoms such as anxiety or depression, and improve overall well-being. Therapy may be long-term and is often covered by insurance.“Coaching and therapy are both powerful—but they serve different purposes,” said Transformative Growth Counseling. “This pathway helps clients make informed choices and ensures ethical boundaries, referrals, and collaboration when both services are needed.”Clients may engage in coaching and therapy separately or concurrently, depending on their needs—for example, working with a coach on professional advancement while addressing anxiety or emotional barriers in therapy.Transformative Growth Counseling remains committed to closing the care gap by offering clear access points to the right level of support at the right time.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing trauma-informed therapy, coaching, research-driven programs, and community partnerships to expand access to mental health and personal development services.

