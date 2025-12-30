Transformative Growth Counseling Expands Sliding Scale Access to Make Therapy More Affordable

Transformative Growth Counseling expands its Sliding Scale Access Initiative, offering reduced-fee therapy to individuals and families facing financial hardship.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformative Growth Counseling Expands Sliding Scale Access to Make Therapy More AffordableReduced-fee therapy options now available for clients experiencing financial hardshipTransformative Growth Counseling (TGC) is expanding its Sliding Scale Access Initiative, providing reduced-fee therapy for individuals and families who may not be able to afford standard session rates. This program supports clients without insurance, those with high deductibles, or anyone experiencing financial strain.Eligibility is based on income, participation in assistance programs, or other qualifying circumstances. Rates are assigned on a case-by-case basis to ensure therapy is accessible while maintaining quality services for all clients.“High-quality mental health care should be accessible to everyone,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “Our Sliding Scale initiative is designed to help those experiencing financial hardship get the care they need.”Clients can apply through a short online form at https://transformativegrowth.org/ . Each application is reviewed individually, and reduced-fee spots are limited based on clinician availability.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit mental health organization dedicated to providing accessible, trauma-informed, and clinically guided services. Through initiatives like the Sliding Scale Access program, TGC works to expand access to mental health care for individuals and families across the community.

