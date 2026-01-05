First for CSUSB: Neurodiversity and Disability Studies Mini-Symposium Uplifts Disabled Voices

The first-of-its-kind Neurodiversity and Disability Studies Mini-Symposium comes to California State University, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-of-its-kind in the Inland Empire and for CSUSB, the Neurodiversity and Disability Studies Mini-Symposium comes to California State University, San Bernardino, Pfau Library room 4005, on Feb. 9, 2026, from 8:30 am-3:30 pm. [Registration: https://www.csusb.edu/event/589836 Open to practitioners, parents, self-advocates, scholars, educators, providers and more, this is an event that seeks to understand and address the societal and institutional barriers faced by disabled people, while simultaneously elevating the voices of lived experience of disabled and/or neurodivergent people in these critical conversations.The day includes world-renowned disability studies speakers: Dr. Jay Timothy Dolmage of "Academic Ableism" and Dr. Cathy Kudlick of the Longmore Institute on Disability, as well as a neurodiversity poetry reading showcase, neurodivergent-catered snacks and refreshments, and a custom-curated film screening of disability short films by Superfest with a faculty panel to follow.Schedule:• 8:30-9 Opening ceremony with neurodivergent poet to open event• 9-10:45 Superfest Disability Film showcase with faculty panel• 11-12 Speaker Dr. Jay Timothy Dolmage• 12-1 Lunch, DJ, and Therapy dogs• 1-2 Speaker Dr. Cathy Kudlick• 2:15-3:15 Neurodiversity Student Poetry Showcase• 3:15 ClosingThe most recent estimates by the CDC estimate that 25% of the population is disabled at any given time. The most recent community estimates are that around 30% of the population is neurodivergent. For the CSUSB campus of 20,000 students, these numbers mean that over 4,000 students are estimated to be disabled and over 6,000 students estimated to be neurodivergent.This event is sponsored by CSUSB Intellectual Life, CSUSB Services to Students with Disabilities, CSUSB Office of Academic Research, CSUSB Disability Studies Lecture Series, the CSUSB Disability Studies Minor, and the Cognitive Collective.Location Info: Faculty Center for Excellence in the Pfau Library 4th Floor [link: https://map.csusb.edu/?id=1850#!ce/49354?ct/94570,94578,94579?m/500253?s/ Parking: Parking is $10/daily available by kiosk or mobile [link: https://www.csusb.edu/parking/parking-permits/daily-parking-rates Flyer: [ https://www.csusb.edu/sites/default/files/upload/image/2025/Disability%20Studies%20FINAL.jpg About Services to Students with Disabilities: Services to Students with Disabilities empowers students with disabilities by fostering skills of self-advocacy, resourcefulness and independence. The office works collaboratively with the campus community to remove barriers and promote an enriched learning environment where students with disabilities can utilize their skills and pursue their academic and personal development goals. https://www.csusb.edu/ssd About Intellectual Life: The CSUSB Intellectual Life Fund is designed to enhance the intellectual vitality of the university by bringing guest presenters to campus. https://www.csusb.edu/academic-programs/intellectual-life About the Disability Studies Minor: The Minor in Disability Studies provides an introduction to the fast-growing field of Disability Studies, an interdisciplinary field that centers the knowledge, contributions, experiences, histories, and cultures of people with disabilities. People from all majors are welcome. https://www.csusb.edu/disability-studies-minor About Office of Academic Research: The Office of Academic Research provides strategic guidance and assistance to support faculty and student research, scholarship, and creative activities in meeting the educational and service mission of the university. https://www.csusb.edu/academic-research About the Cognitive Collective: “The Cog” is a 1000-square-foot neurodiversity space that advocates for neurodiversity, promotes inclusive education, resources and champion the phenomenal strengths of every individual. https://www.csusb.edu/ssd/neurodiversity-center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.