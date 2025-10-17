The Miracle Project Develops First Fully Inclusive Performing Arts-Based Dating Social Skills Class

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-of-its-kind performing arts-based course on "dating, friendship and boundaries" for neurodivergent people and their non-neurodivergent peers began in Fall 2025, with the second consecutive session kicking Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, on Zoom, as taught by The Miracle Project staff. [Sign ups: https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/asp/main_enroll.asp?fl=true&tabID=108 The six-week program touches on essential social, safety and adult topics like texting, boundaries, online dating, social media, compliments, being a good friend, inviting someone on a date, healthy relationships, consent, showing interest, and more. The course was developed with resources from neurodivergent scholars, along with the award-winning staff and volunteers of The Miracle Project: Hannah Olander, LCSW, Program Director and Clinical Supervisor, Dr. Jess Block Nerren Ed.D, APR, volunteer, and veteran neuro-affirming teaching artists and social skills specialists Shelley Pack and Sandy Abramson, MA, RDT.Says Olander, " This course is the next chapter in The Miracle Project, where we explore and celebrate the full range of human lived experience for all people with and without disabilities, including a mild introduction into the subtleties of dating, friendship and boundaries, which can be so difficult to navigate for the folks that we serve. Guided by The Miracle Project’s evidence-based Seven Keys to Unlocking and Understanding Autism methodology, developed by our founder Elaine Hall, this program continues her legacy of creating safe, joyful, and inclusive spaces for authentic connection." Olander developed the initial outline for the program and was a pivotal presence in class sessions.Says Nerren, "Bringing this course to life with so many talented people at The Miracle Project was a joy and a blessing. We know that neurodivergent people want to love and be loved in exactly the same numbers as their non-neurodivergent peers- yet, oftentimes their exposure to this vital information is limited. The performing arts social skills classes have been perfected by The Miracle Project and it was the ideal way to have a structured and open discussion about so many of the elements of a rich, meaningful and safe life." Nerren co-developed and presented the mini-lecture at the top of each class.The Miracle Project plans to continue offering this new course, with the third session beginning in January.ABOUT THE MIRACLE PROJECT: The Miracle Project is a fully inclusive theater, film, social skills, and expressive arts program for neurodivergent, disabled, and nondisabled individuals, as seen in the two-time Emmy-winning HBO film Autism: The Musical. Performers with The Miracle Project have gone on to perform at Carnegie Hall, The White House, and in major film and television productions. Through shared creative experiences with peers, The Miracle Project encourages participants with and without disabilities to develop social and job skills, enhance communication, increase self-awareness and confidence, ease anxiety, and find joy in the experience. https://themiracleproject.org/ MEDIA CONTACT: Jess Block Nerren - 909-706-8525 - jess@feltenmedia.com

