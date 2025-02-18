Third in CSU System - New Disability Studies Minor Opens at CSU San Bernardino - April 28, 2025

A new Disability Studies minor launches at California State University San Bernardino, April 28, 2025 and is third in the Cal. State system.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Media Contact: Jess Block Nerren - 909-706-8525 - jess@feltenmedia.comA new Disability Studies minor launches at California State University San Bernardino, April 28, 2025, when students are able to register for Fall classes and declare the minor. This new minor will be the third in the California State University system, which serves over 400,000 students and is the largest public university system in the United States. [Website: https://www.csusb.edu/disability-studies-minor There is a movement in education towards learning how to center disabled voices and disabled perspective, and this new minor provides an interdisciplinary approach to this important field of study.Within the forthcoming 18-unit minor, course offerings include: Philosophy of Disability, History of Madness, Disability History, Disability Literature, American Sign Language, and more.The minor prepares people in all disciplines and abilities to truly serve 100% of the population, including the 25% of the population who are disabled according to the latest CDC numbers.The first Disability Studies Minor opened in San Francisco State University in 2023 which was followed by California State University, Northridge, offering the minor in 2024.The minor was spearheaded by a Disability Studies faculty working group: Dr. Jeremy Murray, History; Dr. Jessica Luck, English; Dr. Tiffany Jones, History; Dr. Jonathan Hall, Science Education; and Dr. Jess Block Nerren, Communication and Media.Said Luck, " A disability studies minor has been a dream of many of my colleagues at their respective universities for a long time. To see this come to life at CSUSB is truly a testament to the disability studies working group, the support of the university, and the important contributions of scholars and activists in the disability community."Said Murray, " The minor is a unique offering with empowering pedagogy and content for an underserved area like San Bernardino and the Inland Empire. It's a way that we can fully celebrate the identities of people as whole people, and since the minor is at the intersection of so many disciplines, it will enrich the work of the entire campus and everyone involved."Minor classes begin August 25, 2025, at the start of the Fall semester and will kick off with a public talk on Sept. 8, 2025, 11:30-12:30 by Elaine Hall, founder of The Miracle Project, a renowned performing arts community where the authentic voices, passions, and stories of neurodivergent individuals with and without disabilities are celebrated, elevated, and supported.ABOUT THE DISABILITY STUDIES MINOR: The Minor in Disability Studies provides an introduction to the fast-growing field of Disability Studies, an interdisciplinary field that centers the knowledge, contributions, experiences, histories, and cultures of people with disabilities. The minor can prepare students for careers in medicine, social work, public service, and teaching, in which they may serve people with disabilities, but more importantly, it encourages all students to celebrate disabled joy, creation, and community while promoting social justice for people with disabilities. https://www.csusb.edu/disability-studies-minor ABOUT THE DISABILITY STUDIES LECTURE SERIES: The Disability Studies Lecture Series provides access to world-class scholarship and expertise in the vital multi-disciplinary field of critical disability studies. The lecture series increases disability literacy in our communities by engaging with new ideas in disability theory, history, culture, and the arts. https://www.csusb.edu/disability-studies-lecture-series

