Transformative Growth Counseling Launches Pony Parties Fundraising Program to Support Stella Ridge Development

Transformative Growth Counseling launches Pony Parties, combining community celebrations with fundraising for the future Stella Ridge therapeutic farm

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angle: community events + donor experience funding a future therapeutic farm/animal-assisted healing center.Transformative GrowthTransformative Growth Counseling Launches Pony Parties Fundraising Program to Support Stella Ridge Therapeutic FarmCommunity events combine joyful experiences with donor support for a future animal-assisted healing centerTransformative Growth Counseling announced the launch of its Pony Parties Fundraising Program, a unique opportunity for families, schools, and community groups to celebrate special occasions while supporting the development of Stella Ridge, the organization’s future therapeutic farm and animal-assisted healing center.With a minimum donation of $500, participants receive a private, two-hour Pony Party that comes directly to their approved outdoor location. The experience includes a calm, friendly pony named Oreo, guided interactions, brushing, themed decorations, simple pony games, unlimited photos and videos, and one printed, framed 4×6 photo of the birthday child, family, or group.“Our Pony Parties are more than just a celebration—they are a way for the community to connect, create lasting memories, and help build Stella Ridge,” said a representative from Transformative Growth Counseling. “Each visit is guided by trained staff to ensure a safe, sensory-aware environment where guests of all ages can enjoy calm, meaningful interaction with our therapy pony, Oreo.”Oreo, a small but gentle therapy pony, has been trained to provide safe, engaging interactions that promote confidence, trust, and emotional connection. Children, teens, adults, and families can enjoy unhurried time with the pony in a relaxed environment designed for joy, learning, and connection.Every Pony Party donation goes directly toward the creation of Stella Ridge, Transformative Growth Counseling’s upcoming therapeutic farm and animal-assisted healing center, which will serve the community by offering innovative, experiential, and trauma-informed programming.About Transformative Growth CounselingTransformative Growth Counseling is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing accessible, clinically guided mental health services and innovative therapeutic programs. Through community engagement, experiential therapy, and animal-assisted interventions, the organization works to expand healing opportunities and promote emotional growth for individuals and families.

