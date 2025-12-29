LiveWholeHealth #298: Power your intentions in the New Year

Along with each new year comes the temptation to make New Year’s resolutions (fixed outcome goals). But what if we leave behind this all-or-nothing approach to finding health and well-being?

Who do you want to be in 2026?

This year, instead of making a new year’s resolution, imagine who you want to be in the world and how you want to show up each day. This type of intention-setting sparks growth as we align our goals with our personal values.

Superfood salad for the new you!

Empower your food and drink choices in 2026 with the “New You” Salad. For its base, this superfood salad uses Brussels sprouts. There’s no need to boil or roast these raw, shredded Brussels sprouts, which are at peak freshness from late autumn throughout the winter. Unlike the more tender leafy greens, Brussels sprouts are frost-hardy, and the frost even adds sweetness to the sprouts by changing starches into sugars.

(If you don’t have Brussels sprouts on hand, this salad can be adapted by using lettuce instead.)

For extra crunch, the recipe includes carrots, almonds and edamame (a whole soy food that is an excellent source of protein). Savory Parmesan cheese is balanced with the sweetness of honey, dates and cranberries. With its powerhouse ingredients, the “New You” salad can brighten any winter’s day.

Yield: 4 servings

Serving Size: 8 oz. or 1 cup

Ingredients

Salad

• 8 oz. bag of Brussels sprouts

• 1 cup kale

• 1 cup of shredded carrots

• ½ cup of frozen edamame, thawed

• ¼ cup of dried cranberries

• ¼ cup of dates

• ¼ cup of sliced almonds

• 2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese, grated

Vinaigrette Dressing

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 1 tablespoon of milled flaxseed

• ¼ cup of lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons of honey, locally sourced

• 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

• Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Add Brussels sprouts in the food processor and pulse until shredded but not minced. Pour into a bowl.

2. Chop dates by hand and add to the bowl.

3. To the bowl, add the kale, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, cranberries, edamame and Parmesan cheese. Mix well.

4. Make the vinaigrette. In a small bowl add all the ingredients for the vinaigrette and whisk fully combined. Drizzle over your salad. Serve and enjoy!