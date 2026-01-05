New heart procedure brings hope for Veterans

VA Palo Alto pioneers new heart valve treatment

Staff at VA Palo Alto Health Care System opened a new chapter in heart care by successfully performing the first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) in VA. This new heart procedure gives Veterans with severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR)—a heart condition where the heart’s tricuspid valve doesn’t close properly, allowing blood to leak backward—fresh hope and a safer path to recovery.

For years, Veterans diagnosed with this condition faced limited and often risky treatment options. Traditional open-heart surgery, while effective for some, can be too dangerous for older patients or those living with multiple health issues. That’s why the arrival of the Edwards EVOQUE TTVR system is such a milestone.

A safer alternative for tricuspid regurgitation

Instead of opening the chest, this procedure uses a thin tube (called a catheter) to replace the damaged valve through a vein, making it far less invasive and offering a smoother recovery.

The Veteran who received the first treatment is already recovering well and beginning to feel improvement, showing how powerful this new option can be.

“This is a big step forward in heart care for Veterans,” said Dr. Kang. “With new tools like the EVOQUE system, we can help more people who didn’t have good options before.”

The EVOQUE device received FDA approval in 2024 after studies showed it could significantly reduce symptoms and improve patients’ lives.

This breakthrough highlights VA’s commitment to ensuring Veterans have access to the latest medical advances. It also opens the door for more Veterans nationwide to benefit from this less-invasive, life-changing treatment.

Veterans interested in learning whether this therapy may be right for them are encouraged to talk with their cardiologist.