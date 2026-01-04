Back on her feet: physical therapy helps Veteran reclaim life

Acute low back pain didn’t stop this Veteran from restoring her independence

Army Veteran Vivian De Tiege first visited VA Gulf Coast clinic following an acute episode of low back pain with radicular symptoms that disrupted her ability to work around the house and engage in activities she loved. She lived alone and experienced discomfort while painting and doing yard work.

“I want to know if this will get better,” De Tiege asked on her initial visit.

The flare-up brought her to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with “sciatica.” But the answers weren’t clear—and neither was the path forward.

A plan built on support

De Tiege’s physical therapy journey began with education and reassurance. Her care team explained the nature of acute low back pain and emphasized how most cases improve over time with the right approach.

Her plan of care focused on core and hip strengthening, functional movement and pacing strategies. As her symptoms fluctuated, the team adapted her exercises—always balancing safety with her desire to return to the activities that mattered to her. Even after a fall that left her temporarily using a walker, De Tiege returned to therapy ready to work.

Progress that matters

With each session, De Tiege grew stronger and more confident. Her Functional Gait Assessment placed her above the fall risk threshold, and she steadily improved her ability to move independently.

She completed exercises on the seated crosstrainer, practiced hip abduction and hamstring mobility, and regained trust in her body. Her Pain, Enjoyment of Life, General Activity (PEG) scores remained consistent, but her functional goals—like painting and gardening—were once again within reach.

“I’m back to doing everything I want to do,” said De Tiege.

A confident return to life

De Tiege now reports minimal pain and has resumed all her desired daily activities. Her physical therapy journey wasn’t defined by perfect metrics, but by real-life milestones: the ability to walk unassisted, enjoy her home and live independently.

“I’m good,” said De Tiege. “And if I need you, I know how to find you.”

