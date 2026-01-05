Tai Chi, then birthday cake

Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday after attending his weekly Tai Chi class

The energy in the beginner Tai Chi class session changed once everyone learned they’d be celebrating their Marine Veteran and centenarian classmate’s milestone with birthday cake afterwards.

As the class wound down, Robert Minicucci’s family and his health care team at the Coatesville VA Medical Center crowded into the room to celebrate his 100th birthday.

The Executive Medical Center Director, Jennifer Harkins, accompanied by other members of the executive leadership team, presented Minicucci with a coin and certificate from VA Secretary Doug Collins. Minicucci’s classmates hung around to congratulate their fellow Veteran, shared stories with his family and enjoyed a piece of cake.

Secrets to long life

Before becoming a Marine (served stateside from 1944 to 1947), Minicucci’s first job was in the Boston shipyard, where, at age 16, he almost fell to his death. Events like this may explain why he avoids offering sage advice. After his service, he earned a degree in electrical engineering and largely worked in sales for electronics businesses. His last job before retiring was with GTE. Back then it was known as the General Telephone & Electronics Corporation.

When people inevitably asked for his secret to long life, Minicucci gave three different answers. He joked that it is good food, red wine and his Italian blood. When pressed harder, he reluctantly shared that his family wasn’t big on smoking, and he could count on one hand how often he smoked. But his experience in the shipyard, his time in service, and a lifetime of untold experiences may explain his first answer to everyone. “Just lucky, I guess,” is the one he might truly believe.

At 100, Minicucci has a modest exercise plan to stay active and healthy. He has a 15-minute daily exercise routine each morning and then does strengthening exercises throughout the day, where he will move from sitting to standing for 15 to 30 repetitions for each set. Minicucci has five children and shares a home with one of his daughters, Joya. He walks a short path there throughout the day to boost his activity level when he feels the need.

Strength and balance

“At my age, I get a little wobbly sometimes. My legs are a problem. I’m trying to strengthen them up. I’m doing pretty good on that. I have a cane, but I almost never use it because I don’t want to get too dependent on it,” he shared.

Tai Chi classes benefit Veterans with arthritis, mobility limitations and help counter the physical effects of aging.

“His balance has gotten so much better,” said Joya. Minicucci gets most of his care here at Coatesville VA.

“The care is amazing. Everybody is so considerate. Every single time we leave here, we leave with a smile. We are very happy here,” he said.

The beginners and advanced Tai Chi classes host Veterans from all levels of physical ability and range in age, starting in their 40s to today’s celebrated centenarian, Mr. Minicucci.

“It helps with balance, prevents falls, helps people think about the way they step and move through spaces, improves cardiovascular fitness, and lowers blood pressure,” said Ellen Barnes, recreation therapist and Tai Chi instructor at Coatesville VA. “Veterans build endurance, but gently and over time.”

For his birthday, his family conspired to have 100 birthday cards sent to him, and although his birthday has passed, Minicucci received more than 140 cards, with more on the way.

Coatesville VA wishes Bob Minicucci a Happy 100th Birthday and many more! If you want to learn more about Tai Chi, reach out to your local Whole Health Point of Contact or talk with your health care provider and ask them about a consultation for Tai Chi sessions.