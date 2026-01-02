Christenson Transportation Achieves Historic Perfect '0' Crash Indicator Score, Setting National Safety Benchmark

Christenson Transportation many Safety Awards

Rare achievement, placing Christenson Transportation at the pinnacle of highway safety performance for 2025.

Achieving a zero in the Crash Indicator category is like hitting a hole-in-one in golf—it is the ultimate goal and extremely difficult to reach.” — Don Christenson, President & CEO

STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation Inc., a leading family-owned truckload carrier, proudly announces it has achieved a perfect “0” Crash Indicator score within the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) CSA program. This rare achievement signifies that zero percent of comparable motor carriers have a better safety record than Christenson, placing the company at the pinnacle of highway safety performance for 2025.The score is part of the FMCSA’s Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) program, which monitors motor carriers through seven Behavior Analysis & Safety Improvement Categories (B.A.S.I.C.s), including Unsafe Driving, Hours of Service, and Vehicle Maintenance. The Crash Indicator category is particularly critical, as it reflects a carrier’s history of DOT-reportable crashes over a rolling 24-month period.“Achieving a zero in the Crash Indicator category is like hitting a hole-in-one in golf—it is the ultimate goal and extremely difficult to reach,” said Don Christenson , President and CEO of Christenson Transportation. “This isn't just a number; it’s a reflection of our drivers’ skill and our team’s relentless focus on safety. In a time when shippers and receivers are more concerned than ever about liability and carrier quality, this separates us from the rest of the pack”.Key milestones contributing to this achievement include:• Elite Mileage Performance: Between October 28, 2024, and October 14, 2025, Christenson drivers traveled 22 million miles without a single at-fault DOT-reportable accident.• Rigorous Advocacy: The company maintains a highly successful DataQs challenge program, working with the FMCSA to ensure non-preventable accidents are correctly classified so they do not unfairly impact safety scores.• Low Incident Volume: Christenson has maintained only six DOT-reportable crashes on its record over the last 24 months, a remarkably low figure relative to the millions of miles driven.“Safety takes priority at Christenson,” said RayVaun Christenson , Vice President of Christenson Transportation. “Our drivers are the ones on the front lines every day making this possible. This score proves that our proactive strategies and coaching by our Safety Department are working to keep both our drivers and the motoring public safe”.About Christenson Transportation Inc.Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Strafford, Missouri, Christenson Transportation is a mid-sized, family-run carrier specializing in time-sensitive freight. With additional operations in Lebanon, Tennessee, the company is a multi-year recipient of the Truckload Carriers Association Safety Award, the Platinum Fleet Award for Outstanding Achievement in Highway Traffic Safety, and TCA’s Elite Fleet 2025 Best Places to Drive.

