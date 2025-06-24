Christenson Transportation Launches 'Elite Fleet' Power Only Program to Empower Small Fleet Owners

Christenson Transportation's new Elite Fleet power-only program

Innovative program specifically designed for small fleet owners, offering tailored support and services to help them maximize their business potential.

The Elite Fleet program is about empowering these entrepreneurs with the freedom and flexibility they need to focus on what they do best—running their business.” — RayVaun Christenson, Vice President

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation , a leader in the trucking industry, is excited to announce the launch of its new "Elite Fleet" Power Only Program. This innovative program is specifically designed for small fleet owners with 3-15 semi-trucks, offering tailored support and services to help them maximize their business potential.With the trucking industry becoming increasingly competitive, Christenson Transportation recognizes the unique challenges faced by owner-operators and small trucking companies. The Elite Fleet Power Only Program aims to provide these businesses with the necessary tools and resources to flourish and increase profitability."We understand the complexities small fleet owners navigate daily," says RayVaun Christenson , Vice President of Christenson Transportation. "The Elite Fleet program is about empowering these entrepreneurs with the freedom and flexibility they need to focus on what they do best—running their business. We're thrilled to offer a program that not only enhances their earning potential but also strengthens our community of dedicated professionals."By enrolling in the Elite Fleet Power Only Program, participants will enjoy a host of incredible benefits, including:Earn More: Get an impressive 80% of linehaul pay.Weekly Pay: Receive payments weekly at no additional expense.No Trailer Costs: Utilize Christenson trailers at no extra cost.Fuel Savings: Access fuel cards offering deep discounts.Reliable Freight Network: Tap into Christenson's extensive customer freight network.Family Time Made Easy: Benefit from a 24/7 breakdown hotline for peace of mind.Christenson Transportation invites owner-operators and small trucking companies looking to elevate their business to join the Elite Fleet community and experience firsthand the agility, freedom, and support that comes from partnering with a trusted leader in the industry.For more information about the Elite Fleet Power Only Program or to apply, please visit www.ChristensonTrans.com or contact 417-866-9718.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.