Christenson Transportation Honored with 2025 Great West Fleet Safety Award by American Trucking Association

RayVaun Christenson accepting award

STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christenson Transportation Inc., a family-owned trucking company headquartered in Strafford, Missouri, is proud to announce it has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Great West Fleet Safety Award, sponsored by Great West Casualty Company and presented through the American Trucking Association's Safety Management Council.The Great West Fleet Safety Award recognizes motor carriers that demonstrate outstanding commitment to highway safety, operational excellence, and accident prevention. Winners are selected based on superior safety records, innovative programs, and overall dedication to protecting drivers, the public, and the freight they haul. RayVaun Christenson , Vice President of Christenson Transportation, accepted the award on behalf of the company at the Tennessee Trucking Association 's Annual Conference."This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication of every driver and team member at Christenson Transportation," said RayVaun Christenson. "Safety isn't just a priority—it's the foundation of who we are as a family-owned company. We're incredibly honored by this recognition and remain committed to leading the industry in safe, reliable transportation across all 48 states."For more information about Christenson Transportation, visit www.christensontrans.com Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower 48 (forty-eight) states and parts of Canada. Christenson Transportations is a leading transportation company that provides reliable and efficient logistics services to clients across the country. With a commitment to safety, customer satisfaction, and industry excellence, Christenson Transportations has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the trucking industry. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver

