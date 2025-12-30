Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for November 2025
MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 90.2% in November 2025, an uplift of 0.7 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 1.9% year-on-year to 1,193,000. Number of inbound package tour visitors to the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 191,000 in November, down by 12.5% year-on-year but up by 29.1% month-on-month.
At the end of November, there were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public, an increase of 1 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms rose by 3.5% to 45,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms climbed by 0.7 percentage points year-on-year to 90.2% in November; the rates for 5-star hotels (94.0%) grew by 2.5 percentage points, whereas the rate for 4-star (84.6%) and 3-star hotels (84.3%) dropped by 1.2 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points respectively.
Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 1.9% year-on-year to 1,193,000 in November, with guests from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (141,000) rising by 8.2% while those from the Chinese mainland (859,000) edging down by 0.7%. International guests (125,000) grew by 12.7% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (34,000), Japan (11,000), Thailand (9,000) and Singapore (8,000) went up by 11.7%, 52.3%, 47.0% and 0.5% respectively, while those from Malaysia (10,000) fell by 5.1%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests extended by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights in November.
In November, number of inbound package tour visitors fell by 12.5% year-on-year to 191,000; those from the Chinese mainland dropped by 23.7% to 148,000, while international tour visitors went up by 33.8% to 28,000.
In the first eleven months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 89.3%, up by 3.2 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests increased by 0.6% year-on-year to 13,313,000, while the average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights. A total of 1,716,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in the first eleven months, down by 10.3% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 17.7% to 215,000.
