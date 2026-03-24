The 2026MIECF Commences on 26 March with 20% Increase in International Participation

MACAU, March 24 - Join us at the 2026MIECF to seek partnerships and explore international green business opportunities

Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the 2026 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “2026MIECF”) will be held from 26 to 28 March at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. In support of the country’s efforts to achieve the “dual carbon” goals, the Macao SAR Government’s implementation of its environmental policies, and to empower industrial development, this year’s MIECF is themed “Low-carbon, Zero Waste Cities: Embarking on a Global Collaboration”. Guided by internationalisation and professionalism, the event will comprise a series of high‑quality activities, including forums, exhibitions, themed matching sessions, green networking events and the Green Public Day, further strengthening Macao’s role as a regional green platform for exchanges and co‑operation. International participation by business visitors has increased by around 20% compared with last year, underscoring the event’s growing international influence.

Press conference unveils highlights of this year’s edition

The 2026MIECF is specially supported by the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. It is co‑organised by the governments of the Pan‑Pearl River Delta provinces and regions, and co-ordinated by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) of the Macao SAR Government. MIECF is a professional exhibition certified by the “Global Association of the Exhibition Industry” (UFI), and this year marks the fifth consecutive year that the event has achieved “carbon neutrality”.

The 2026MIECF press conference was held today (24 March), during which the official organisers and related partners introduced the key arrangements of the event and arranged a media tour of the exhibition set‑up. Guests attending the press conference included Che Weng Keong, President of IPIM; Ip Kuong Lam, Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau; Elaine Wong, Member of Board of Directors of IPIM ; Vai Hoi Ieong, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau; Alan Ho, representative of the 2026MIECF Event Manager; and Lam Chong In, representative of the 2026MIECF General Constructor.

Four Green Forum sessions to enhance the role of an international platform for environmental information sharing

This year’s event has invited a number of experts and scholars in the fields of environmental protection and carbon neutrality from home and abroad. Among them, He Kebin, He Kebin, Professor of the School of Environment, and Dean of the Institute for Carbon Neutrality at Tsinghua University, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, will deliver a keynote speech on the theme “Dual Carbon Initiatives and Zero Waste City Development”, elaborating on advanced management concepts for supporting the country’s “dual carbon” goals and building zero-waste cities.

The two‑day Green Forum will comprise four thematic sessions. Session 1, “2nd Global Carbon Credit Market Development Forum”, to be held on the first day, will focus on topics such as ESG investment, green bonds and digital carbon finance. Three thematic sessions will be held on the second day. Session 2, “Building an Ecological Civilisation: Regional Co-operation on the Green Silk Road”, will focus on the “Belt and Road Initiative”, share experiences in carbon reduction, and explore new models for sustainable development. Session 3, “Pan‑Pearl River Delta Environmental Protection Industry Conference for Co‑operation and Exchange”, aims to bring together the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Pan‑Pearl River Delta provinces and regions to promote the internationalisation of green and low‑carbon technologies. Session 4, “Building Zero Waste Cities Through Innovative Thinking”, will focus on reshaping solid waste management systems, promoting a shift from “end‑of‑pipe” treatment toward comprehensive, whole-life-cycle approaches. These efforts will give full play to MIECF’s role as a platform for sharing cutting‑edge environmental information.

Participants from 12 countries and regions showcasing over 500 green technologies and services

This year’s Green Showcase covers an exhibition area of 12,000 square metres. It has attracted more than 350 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, with international exhibitors accounting for 20% of the total, including participants from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese‑speaking countries, Spanish‑speaking countries and Southeast Asian countries, and bringing together Fortune Global 500 energy giants, benchmark environmental enterprises, international environmental organisations and leading technology companies.

To empower enterprises to access new channels in the environmental sector, this year’s Green Showcase is industry‑oriented and will, for the first time, feature the “Zero‑waste Circular Economy Exhibition Zone”, alongside the “Green Mobility Zone” and the “Green and Low‑carbon Project Zone”. The three zones will present more than 500 innovative green technology achievements and technical solutions, showcasing cutting‑edge technologies and transition‑and‑upgrade cases along low‑carbon environmental industry chains in various verticals, providing practical references for enterprises as they explore new approaches in green development.

Enhancing green matching efficiency through optimised technology services

Addressing the actual needs of enterprises for going global and engaging in cross‑border co‑operation, the event will feature four themed matching sessions: the “New Energy Global Matching Session”, the “Macao-Hengqin Public Institutions Environmental Matching Session”, the “Environmental Protection Technology Matching Session” and the “Green Building Matching Session”. These sessions aim to facilitate high‑quality business matching, technology transfer and project implementation, and strengthen the event’s role in driving industrial development. All four sessions will take place in the Green Synergy Hub, where advanced technology services such as electronic check‑ins and intelligent real‑time translation glasses will be deployed to enhance matching efficiency and on‑site experience.

“Exhibition + Inspection + Matching” model to amplify the spill-over effect of the event

The event will feature four Macao-Hengqin multi‑venue activities. In addition to participation by Portuguese‑speaking country delegations in the past editions, delegations from Southeast Asia will be joining the activities. Such a “Exhibition + Inspection + Matching” model will be adopted to strengthen joint investment promotion efforts in Macao and Hengqin and extend the impact of the event.

The Green Public Day and multi‑stakeholder efforts to build zero-waste Cities

The final day of the event (28 March) has been designated as the Green Public Day. The public will enjoy free admission, with environmental education activities, technology showcases, and interactive experiences on offer to encourage participation in low‑carbon living and zero-waste city development. On the day, four free all-electric shuttle bus routes will operate between Macao’s Central District, the Northern District, Taipa, and the MIECF venue. Concurrently, technical visits will be arranged, taking participants to the Cotai Ecological Zones and the Macao Refuse Incineration Plant to deepen exchanges on environmental technologies.

In addition, over the three days, there will also be community tours, inspection visits by Pan‑Pearl River Delta delegations, green roadshows and 14 concurrent activities organised by the host and industry organisations, broadening the community’s participation and co‑operation networks.

The Macao SAR Government hopes that the 2026MIECF will further pool international resources and regional co‑operation strengths, promote exchanges on green technologies and industrial co‑operation, and advance the development of low‑carbon, zero-waste cities, injecting fresh momentum into Macao’s appropriately diversified and sustainable economic development.