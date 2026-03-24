2026 World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup kicks off tomorrow

MACAU, March 24 - The 2026 World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup, organized by the Sports Bureau and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macau Sailing Association, and held in partnership with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), will take place from 25 to 29 March.

The organizers held a press conference today (24 March) to announce the details of the event. Guests in attendance included: Mr. Vong Ka Kun, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Ma Man Wai, Chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Mr. James Pleasance, Executive Director of WMRT; Mr. Lao Se Keng, Head of Maritime Services Division of Marine and Water Bureau; Mr. Li Yue, Vice Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Mr. Chris Lee, Executive Chairman of the World Match Racing Tour.

The World Match Racing Tour (WMRT) is one the world’s most prestigious match racing series in sailing, with annual overall champion being award the title of world champion. The Macao Match Cup is a world championship-tier Special Event by World Sailing and also serves as the opening event of the 2026 WMRT season. The competition will take place on the waters south of the Macao peninsula, between the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Sai Van Bridge. A total of 12 professional teams will compete, featuring several of the world's top-ranked skippers, including:

Cole Tapper (Australia), currently ranked second in the world and champion of the 2024 Youth Match Racing World Championship, will lead the Kairos Racing team;

Johnie Berntsson (Sweden), currently ranked third in the world, a former European Match Racing Champion and four-time winner of the Bermuda Gold Cup;

(Sweden), currently ranked third in the world, a former European Match Racing Champion and four-time winner of the Bermuda Gold Cup; Ian Garreta (France), currently ranked fourth in the world, won the European Match Racing Championship in 2023 and 2024, and finished fourth in the 2024 World Match Racing Tour Final and World Championship;

Nick Egnot-Johnson (New Zealand), the overall champion of the 2022 World Match Racing Tour and runner-up at the 2025 Macao Match Cup.

To ensure fair competition, the competition will be officiated by an experienced international umpire team. Ryan Parkin will serve as Chief Umpire, supported by a panel of eight international umpires. The Principal Race Officer for the event will be David Brookes, who will coordinate overall race operations.

During the event, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the racing from shoreline viewing areas, while the races will also be broadcast live online. Live streaming will be available on multiple platforms including the “Macao Major Sporting Events” YouTube channel and Facebook page, the event’s official website www.macaomatchcup.com, and the World Match Racing Tour YouTube channel.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaomatchcup.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.