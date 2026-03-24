CE to visit Hainan for Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026

MACAU, March 24 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Hainan Province from Wednesday (25 March), where he will attend on Thursday (26 March) the plenary session of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026 will be held in Hainan from 24 to 27 March. The event takes as its theme “Shaping the Future Together: New Trends, New Opportunities and New Cooperation”.

Amid global transformation, the forum will host discussions on injecting greater certainty into an uncertain world; investment in the future; the role of Global South nations in global economic governance; and Asia’s leadership in the global economic transition. Other topics include the evolving global trade landscape amid tariff tensions; climate governance challenges and prospects; and safeguarding shared economic security. The aim of the forum is to build consensus, strengthen confidence, and provide greater stability and positive momentum for a world currently facing unrest and uncertainty.

With the implementation of its 15th Five-Year Plan, China has introduced new measures to expand high-level opening-up. The forum provides an important platform better to understand emerging opportunities for investment in China and to achieve mutual benefits.

The Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ms Bian Lixin, will join the Macao delegation as an adviser.

During the Chief Executive’s absence from Macao, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will serve as Acting Chief Executive.