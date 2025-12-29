Senate Bill 1117 Printer's Number 1370
PENNSYLVANIA, December 29 - The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Commandeering." Taking control of or seizing the assets,
personnel or operations of a law enforcement agency without
express authority having been formally given by the Commonwealth
or the appropriate political subdivision.
"Law enforcement agency." An employer of a law enforcement
officer.
"Law enforcement officer." An individual who by virtue of
the individual's office or public employment is vested by law
with a duty to maintain public order or to make arrests for
offenses, whether that duty extends to all offenses or is
limited to specific offenses.
Section 4. Prohibition.
A law enforcement agency shall not be subject to
commandeering by the Federal Government, through executive
order, action of the President of the United States or an act of
the Congress of the United States.
Section 5. Enforcement.
The Office of Attorney General and the district attorney of
the county in which commandeering or attempted commandeering has
occurred shall have concurrent jurisdiction to institute an
action to enforce this act.
Section 6. Effective date.
This act shall take effect immediately.
20250SB1117PN1370 - 2 -
