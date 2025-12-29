Senate Bill 1117 Printer's Number 1370

PENNSYLVANIA, December 29 - The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Commandeering." Taking control of or seizing the assets,

personnel or operations of a law enforcement agency without

express authority having been formally given by the Commonwealth

or the appropriate political subdivision.

"Law enforcement agency." An employer of a law enforcement

officer.

"Law enforcement officer." An individual who by virtue of

the individual's office or public employment is vested by law

with a duty to maintain public order or to make arrests for

offenses, whether that duty extends to all offenses or is

limited to specific offenses.

Section 4. Prohibition.

A law enforcement agency shall not be subject to

commandeering by the Federal Government, through executive

order, action of the President of the United States or an act of

the Congress of the United States.

Section 5. Enforcement.

The Office of Attorney General and the district attorney of

the county in which commandeering or attempted commandeering has

occurred shall have concurrent jurisdiction to institute an

action to enforce this act.

Section 6. Effective date.

This act shall take effect immediately.

